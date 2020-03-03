A 34-year-old Nenana man was arrested Friday night in Fairbanks after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Nenana earlier that day.
Anthony Charles Wright was physically assaulted by a male friend of the alleged victim after she told him about the assault, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court Saturday. Wright and the woman were both taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Friday afternoon.
Forensic nurses performed an exam on the woman and she was interviewed by Alaska State Troopers. The woman told troopers she knew Wright but had never had a sexual relationship with him. She said she allowed Wright to sleep at her house because it was cold, and woke up to find him touching her breasts and genitals. She told him to stop and he hit her on the head, causing a large bump on the left side of her head. Wright then forced the woman to perform oral sex on him, according to the complaint.
Wright told troopers he went to the woman’s house to do laundry, drank an entire fifth of vodka and woke up to find the woman’s friend kicking him in the head.
Wright sustained injuries to his face and to his arm, which had been previously broken and was in a cast before he was assaulted. Troopers gathered forensic evidence from Wright, including DNA, fingernail scrapings and items of his clothing. Troopers left because they expected Wright to remain at the hospital for treatment. When they returned, they discovered he had been discharged and had left wearing only hospital scrubs and no shoes. Troopers located Wright at a Fairbanks home at 11 p.m. and remanded him to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
The woman’s friend told troopers he confronted Wright about hitting her on the head. Wright took a swing at him which failed to connect, and the man then hit Wright a number of times in the face and body. The man was sober and seemed surprised and concerned when told about the possible extent of Wright’s injuries.
Wright is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree assault.
