Updated: 2:30 p.m. --The tripod has moved downstream. The clock stopped April 27 at 1:56 p.m. by most Alaskans' watches this afternoon, which was 12:56 p.m. Alaska Standard Time.
According to climatologist Rick Thoman, between 1917 and 1989, the ice went out this early only three times. Since 1990, this is the 11th time time so early.
Today may be a lucky day for one or more participants in the Nenana Ice Classic. The tripod on the Tanana River took a decided list late Sunday, but had not gone out as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The tripod, which is attached to a clock on shore in Nenana, is leaning upstream amid jumble ice in the middle of the river. A large lead has opened between it and shore, as seen on the Ice Classic's webcam.
Despite late-season cold, a fast warmup combined with a heavy snow year has dramatically changed the ice conditions on the river in the past couple of weeks.
The Ice Classic is the annual guessing game for when the Tanana River ice will break up in the city of Nenana. Red-colored cans are distributed around the state from Feb. 1, and people can guess the exact month, day, hour and minute that the ice will go out (in Alaska Standard Time, a tradition for the contest.) In 2019, the sole winning guess won $311,652. Oftentimes there are multiple winners, who then split the pot.
This year, amid the coronavirus outbreak, people had an extra five days to guess when the ice would go out.
You can keep an eye on the tripod at the Ice Classic website at www.nenanaakiceclassic.com.