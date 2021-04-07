Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Bank opens in Denali Borough

The Denali Borough’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Bank is open for business. It launched with a food drive that collected about 2,000 pounds of food.
“We have emergency food boxes on demand,” said Barb Walters, who is spearheading the program for the longtime non-profit Neighbor to Neighbor. “We have no set hours.”
Anyone needing assistance can email Neighbor to Neighbor at denalineighbors@gmail.com or call Walters directly at 907-978-1484.
The challenge now is keeping those donations coming in, Walters said. Donation boxes are located at the VITUS station in Cantwell, Cantwell Bible Church and Three Bears Grocery.
The local Food Bank has use of a building now, at Mile 248.1 Parks Highway, right behind the bank building under construction, thanks to owners Mark Menke and Todd Shorey of DArlin Enterprises.
Thanks to CARES funding and generous donations, it also has a commercial freezer and refrigerator as well. Financial donations will be used to purchase fresh produce to add to food boxes for those in need.
The Food Bank is also collecting a list of volunteers. Right now, not a lot of volunteer effort is needed. But some have already helped build shelves and sort food.
The Fairbanks Community Food Bank was instrumental in providing support and training to local organizers.
“They were so willing to help us,” Walters said. “Such a great resource.”
With a physical headquarters for the local Food Bank, organizers no longer have to scramble to find freezer or refrigerator space for perishable items.
Neighbor to Neighbor has always provided food boxes for those in need during the Christmas holiday and year round. This new Food Bank headquarters makes the entire process more efficient and doable.
Add a recipe
A group of community members in Anderson is creating a custom cookbook, featuring favorite recipes of neighbors in the Interior.
“We have, during the years, formed valuable friendships with our Parks Highway community, which includes the Denali Borough and Nenana,” organizers said. “These cookbooks will be professionally published and are sure to be a treasured keepsake for all of us.”
The hope is that local residents will share some of their own favorite recipes, to be included in the cookbook.
“The more recipes we have in our book, the more successful our book will be,” organizers said.
Since it is the digital age, recipes can easily be submitted online at the Morris Press Cookbook website. Or email the recipe to eiholmes98@yahoo.com or snail mail to Eileen Holmes at P.O. Box 3011, Anderson, AK 99744. The tentative deadline is Oct. 30, 2021.
Do it now, while you’re thinking about it.
To submit recipes online, follow the online instructions. Go to www.typensave.com. Log in with the user name: Midnight Sun, password: onion198. Enter your own name, click Continue, then “Add Recipes” and begin adding your recipe online.
Additional comments about the recipe — history, nutritional data, suggested uses, etc — are not allowed unless a “recipe note” field is visible.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.