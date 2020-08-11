The Boys and Girls Club of Fairbanks is providing free “Remote School Support” at its clubhouse as public schools begin the 2020-2021 year in online mode next week.
Space is limited to 45 slots. Registration is required.
The club is located in the Fairbanks City Hall building. Remote School Support will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
The Boys and Girls Club will also continue its after-school program and teen nights on Fridays, Amy Reggiani, executive director, said in a Monday email to stakeholders.
The email also provided a description of planned COVID-19 mitigation protocols.
“During Remote School Support, BGC staff and volunteers will be assisting students access their remote schooling and providing support,” Reggiani wrote. “WiFi and some devices will be available to the students. BGC staff and volunteers are not licensed educators, but we will do our best to help the students succeed during this time of remote learning.”
A health screening, including temperature checks, will be conducted on people entering the club, and face masks need to be worn, according to the Club’s COVID-19 mitigation plan.
“All youth are encouraged to wear a face mask daily, except when they are playing outside, eating, or engaging in physical activity in the gym. Parents are encouraged to supply face masks for their child(ren) each day,” the mitigation plan states.
Members of the Boys and Girls Club who are registered for Remote School Support are expected to attend daily, arriving at the club no later than 10 a.m.
The Boys and Girls Club will expel students who miss too much school and maintain a waitlist of students hoping to get in.
“Non-attendance for a week for any reason, other than illness, will unenroll your child and allow the next person on the waitlist to take their place,” the registration form states.
Program areas will be set up to encourage social distancing, and club members will be discouraged from sharing items, such as Legos or Play-Doh.
“Game equipment, such as pool sticks, air hockey paddles, game controllers, ping pong paddles, computer keyboards etc., will be cleaned after each child uses them before they can be passed to the next player,” the mitigation plan states.
Club staff will clean and disinfect frequently touched areas regularly and rooms after each use but before a new group enters.
“All staff and youth must wash hands with soap and water at least once every hour,” according to the mitigation plan. “Club staff will oversee this process to avoid forming crowds around sinks.”
Hand-washing signs will be displayed and club members will be coached on best practices for covering coughs and sneezes.
The front doors of the club will be monitored, and visitors and parents must have an appointment to enter the facility, according to the COVID-19 mitigation plan.
Meals may be available, but the club is recommending members bring a lunch, snacks and a water bottle. Water fountains will be available for bottle refill only.
“A designated sick area will be available to any club members displaying COVID-19-like symptoms,” according to the mitigation plan.
