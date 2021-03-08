The school district is looking to increase its pool of casual labor to help offset an uptick in staff absences due to COVID-19.
The pay ranges from $12 an hour, for supervising students while a teacher does preparatory work, to $23 an hour for registered nurses.
Certified substitute teachers earn $20 an hour, while non-certified substitutes can earn $18 an hour. Substitute custodians are paid $15 an hour.
Ivory L. McDaniel, executive director of human resources at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, said it’s a good job for someone needing a flexible schedule who wants to do meaningful work.
“The value of it is the flexibility and the opportunity to work in the classrooms and make an impact,” McDaniel said.
The school district maintains an absence management system and qualified substitutes can sign up for jobs weeks and months ahead of time.
“You go on and you see what’s available,” McDaniel said.
About 150 fewer people are signed up to be subs this year than last year with the casual labor pool sitting at about 350 people, according to McDaniel.
Last school year, they had a pool of about 500 subs though McDaniel said it’s hard to compare year to year because they contacted all of the subs this year due to COVID-19 to confirm if they would be interested in working — a step that was not taken at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.
Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to do so online at www.k12northstar.org/jobs.
McDaniel said some substitute teachers turned down work this year due to concerns about contracting COVID-19.
“We are hoping that as the vaccine continues to roll out that we will attract back the subs that left us,” McDaniel said. “What we have heard is ‘I will feel more comfortable once I have been vaccinated.’”
Backup labor at the school district is needed now more than ever due to virus-related quarantines, McDaniel said. The need is in every area.
“It’s across the board,” McDaniel said. Jobs range from a few hours to a full day.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.