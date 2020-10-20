A group of Alaska Native elders and youths are concerned about opportunities to bring forward resolutions to the Alaska Federation of Natives this year and want to make sure their voices are heard.
The AFN conference concluded last Friday, and a decision was made to postpone the resolution process until December, with a plan to still hold that portion of the conference virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of these resolutions were formulated through the annual AFN Elders and Youth Conference and in past years have received specific attention from the conference.
Last year, a resolution declaring a climate crisis in Alaska involved hours of discussion, an effort that was led by two Fairbanks-based Indigenous youths.
Now, one of them, Quannah Chasing-Horse Potts, is concerned that no action has been taken since last year.
“We are asking AFN to step up and get the climate justice we need and not support the industry that is a huge contributor to climate change. We thought AFN was really going to push and get this resolution out there by creating a task force to really start battling these issues. We weren’t asking for a lot, we wanted this issue to be elevated and taken seriously. It has been over a year, one year ago today,” Potts said during a news conference Friday. “Seeing other youth rise makes me want to rise. The more we start coming together and speaking on these issues, which we have done for many years, we are at a point now when we need our leadership to listen and understand that we are the future.”
Ruth Miller of Always Indigenous Media moderated the news conference and voiced uncertainty about AFN’s representation of certain interests.
“About one-third of the entire (AFN) air time was devoted to oil and military,” Miller noted, pointing to the lack of elder and youth voices in the 2020 AFN agenda. “It’s part of our traditional ways to value and respect the voices of our elders and youth... (AFN) claims to represent our people, they claim to represent our interests, but when they have the opportunity to gather and hear from our youth and elders, they turn an eye.”
Resolutions to be introduced this year raise concerns over environmental and health risks related to the oil industry and changes to state policy and law.
Shawaan Jackson-Gamble, a senior at Northwest Indian College in Kake, wrote a resolution to make the Tribal Affairs Committee a standing committee for the Alaska Legislature. The committee is currently a special committee and only in the House.
Special committees do not receive the same staffing, membership or meeting time that standing committees receive.
“I drafted this resolution because there are over 229 federally recognized tribes in Alaska and we always continue to deploy our tribal sovereignty to do what’s best for our citizens,” Jackson-Gamble said. “As tribes we are sovereign nations, and that has to be shown a lot more in the state. The House Tribal Affairs Committee deals directly with tribal issues. A standing committee would have a committee in each house.”
Anya Tyrrell, a 14-year-old LGBTQ advocate in Sitka, introduced a resolution to make the gay panic defense illegal in Alaska. The gay panic defense is a controversial legal strategy in which an individual states they attacked, responded violently or “defended themselves from advances” of an LGBTQ individual. Alaska currently has no ban on using this as a legal defense for violence against an LGBTQ person.
“The gay panic defense is a legal loophole to brutally injure an LGBTQ+ community member,” Tyrrell said. “This includes murder. The LGBTQ+ community is over-represented by hate crimes. I want to be the change to make sure that this legal defense is illegal in the state of Alaska.”
Vi Waghiyi, an elder from Anchorage, leads the Alaska organization Alaska Community Action on Toxics. Waghiyi shared thoughts on the role and prominence of the military and the oil industry at AFN 2020.
“We are contaminated without our consent through our homes, our traditional foods,” Waghiyi said. “The military industrial complex and these multinational corporations do not take our health into account, 70 to 80% of our households depend on our traditional foods. It is not a question of if we will get cancer, but when. It is linked to military and oil development contamination. If we cannot continue to hunt and live off of the ocean, we as Sivuqaq people would not exist.”
Mike Harper also issued a resolution to honor Walter Harper and the rest of the Indigenous team that completed the first summit of Denali.
