The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has issued a series of advisories through the week for possible ice jams and subsequent flooding on rivers across the northern half of the state.
The advisories went out over the weekend, warning of fast snowmelt and rapid rising in river levels due to high temperatures forecast for this week.
“This will cause water levels to rise significantly in rivers across the western and northwestern Interior this week and cause break up to proceed rapidly in rivers that remain ice covered,” an advisory read.
In the Interior, a flood advisory is in effect for the Upper Chatanika and Little Chena Rivers through Tuesday morning and for the Upper Chena River upstream of the Moose Creek Dam through Wednesday morning.
“This will affect houses and cabins near the river upstream of the Moose Creek Dam, and many of the low lying areas in the Chena River Recreation Area,” the advisory warned. “People along the Chena River upstream of the Moose Creek Dam should prepare for flooding. High water could last through the week.”
Additionally, areas of the Chena River upstream of Nordale Road are experiencing minor flooding.
This could mean that bike paths under bridges are covered in water and should not be used. It also means there is low clearance under bridges and not enough room for boats to safely pass under. The Moose Creek Dam is closed to boat traffic until further notice.
Boating at all in the Chena River this week is urged against due to log jams coming down stream.
A flood advisory for the Salcha River has been extended until Wednesday morning. Residents of the area are urged to keep an eye on water levels and be prepared to move to higher ground.
A flood advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning for areas along the Goodpaster River and Fortymile River downstream of the Taylor Highway.
Elsewhere in the state, river ice jammed on the Koyukuk River at Bettles on Saturday, but no flooding occurred. Since then the ice has moved downstream and water levels near Bettles have dropped.
Also on the Koyukuk River, there was an ice jam Saturday night at Allakaket, causing the water to rise to several feet below the bank. The jam broke Sunday morning and moved downstream, the Weather Service reported. Water levels at Allakaket have since dropped.
It is expected that the ice will move downstream to Hughes in the coming days. The Weather Service warns that residents of Hughes should be alert for possible jams and flooding through Tuesday.
On the Kobuk River, ice remains frozen in place in a number of locations and is expected to break up over the next week. Residents along the river should be alert for possible ice jams and quickly rising water throughout the week.
On the Buckland River, there was an ice jam near the village of Buckland on Saturday with minor flood above the bank Sunday morning. The jam broke later that morning and moved downstream causing the water levels to lower.
The areas advised to remain on alert include the Lower Kobuk and Noatak valleys, Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys, Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys and the communities of Noatak, Kiana, Red Dog Mine, Buckland, Deering, Candle, Council, Haycock, Pilgrim Springs, Serpentine Hot Springs, Taylor, Galena, Nulato, Huslia, Kaltag, Ruby, Koyukuk, Ambler, Shungnak and Kobuk.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.