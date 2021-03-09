Alaska State Troopers are likely to release the names today of the officers involved in a Saturday night shooting that left a North Pole man dead.
At 9:22 p.m. Saturday, troopers were called to La Quinta Inn & Suites, 4920 Dale Road, in response to reports of a man causing a disturbance with hotel staff, according to a state trooper report. The report states the disturbance turned physical and 27-year-old Jessie Peter of North Pole brandished a firearm and began firing it inside of the building.
Peter left the hotel, the report stated, and started walking down Dale Road while firing his gun. Troopers and officers from the Fairbanks Airport Police Department found Peter on Dale Road, who “ignored verbal commands from law enforcement while reloading his handgun and during the contact, he pointed his handgun at law enforcement,” the report stated.
Multiple officers fired their guns, and Peter was declared dead at the scene. No law enforcement officer was injured in the shooting.
In an email to the News-Miner, trooper public information officer Austin McDaniel wrote the department anticipates releasing an update on the case sometime Tuesday evening.
“What we do know and can share is that any situation that results in the death of an individual upon contact with law enforcement is not the desired outcome,” McDaniel wrote. “We appreciate the public’s patience as our investigators work the case.”
Under state law, troopers and the Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department have 72 hours before the names of those involved are released.
