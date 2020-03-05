A dog musher who was part of a group attempting to complete the Serum Run Trail from Nenana to Nome was struck by a snowmachiner Tuesday evening about 5 miles outside Galena.
Kirsten Bey, 64, was medevaced to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after suffering “significant injuries,” according to Alaska State Troopers.
On Thursday, the organizer of the still-ongoing Serum Run expedition, Robert Forto, said Bey is recovering from a broken leg and has been transported to her home in Nome. Bey’s dogs were uninjured and are also back in Nome.
According to troopers, Bey was mushing to Galena from Ruby at the time of the accident. Troopers said Bey was struck from behind by a snowmachiner at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Another participant on the Serum Run expedition, who was riding a snowmachine, arrived on the scene shortly after and helped transport Bey to Galena. The snowmachiner who collided with Bey remained with her until she was transported. He has not been identified, but troopers stated he is “cooperating with the ongoing investigation.”
Troopers are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact troopers in Galena at 907-656-1233.
There are 11 people still participating in the Serum Run Trail. The event has been completed by various groups of mushers over the years to commemorate the 1925 expedition, which was undertaken to get medicine to Nome during a diphtheria outbreak. This year saw the first attempt at the trail since 2011.
The current expedition, which began Feb. 22 in Nenana, was organized by Forto as part of the thesis for his master's degree. As of Thursday morning, the group was making its way toward Old Woman Cabin and is due to arrive in Nome on March 12, two days behind schedule.
Bey’s accident was just one of a number of obstacles the group has had to overcome; Forto himself was forced to drop out of the expedition after experiencing mechanical issues with his snowmachine.
