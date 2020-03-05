As the global case number, and subsequent death toll, related to the novel coronavirus rises, Alaska congressional members are joining the conversation and asking for input and additional funding for mitigation efforts.
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski took part in a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing Tuesday at which Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified.
Murkowski was curious about how federal funding will benefit Alaska.
“Although there is debate from public health groups, Republicans, and Democrats, on the amount we need to appropriate to address this public health threat, my biggest concern is that the state of Alaska has the resources it needs to continue a sustainable response,” she said.
“We need to work together to ensure that Alaska has the funding to create quarantine facilities, invest in equipment, and invest in supplies for a sustained response,” she said. “I also want to make sure that tribes and tribal organizations have access to supplemental funding and that our rural areas are prepared for a response.”
Murkowski brought up how the funding may affect tribes and tribal governments.
“My understanding is that by declaring a public health emergency under the Public Health Service Act, states have been instructed to reallocate funding from current CDC grants to respond to the virus,” she said. “However, there are many unanswered questions surrounding this instruction. Is it practical or ethical to ask states to use funding that has already been allocated for this year to public health prevention programs, to be used for their response?”
Republican Rep. Don Young sent an email to constituents Tuesday asking for input on how the federal government should be handling — and funding — outbreak mitigation.
Young asked constituents to take a three-question survey asking them if they are concerned about the spread of COVID-19, if they feel they have sufficient access to information about the virus and if they believe more federal funding should be put toward the national response to the virus.
“As more cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, are confirmed across our country, I wanted to take a moment to share important public health information and to get your feedback on response efforts,” Young wrote. “Your voice must be included in our nation’s continued efforts against coronavirus.”
On the state level, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy told reporters he plans to ask the Legislature for $4 million in state funding and an additional $9 million in federal funding to pay for a statewide mitigation effort that includes hiring additional public health nurses and lab personnel.
