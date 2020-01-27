The leak of former National Security Adviser John Bolton's book manuscript over the weekend reportedly has tied President Donald Trump to a previously denied quid pro quo on foreign aid to Ukraine, but Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski tweeted Monday morning that she remains unsure about whether the Senate needs to hear from additional witnesses such as Bolton.
Bolton's previously unpublished manuscript outlines the connection between Trump's withholding of foreign aid to the Ukraine and Trump's request for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter, who worked with a Ukrainian energy company while his father served as vice president.
The former White House official's chronicling of the affair signals what Bolton might share if asked to testify before the Senate impeachment trial –– information that is seen as potentially undermining the president's defense. And while Senate Democrats have swiftly called for additional witnesses to come before the Senate, most Republicans are still resisting the call.
It would only take four Republican votes to join the 47 Democrats to gain the simple majority required to call additional witnesses.
Murkowski, who has long been categorized as one of the more moderate Senate Republicans and, lately, a possible swing vote on the issue of witnesses, shared to her official Twitter account Monday that she remains "curious" but undecided on the issue of witnesses.
"I stated before that I was curious as to what John Bolton might have to say. From the outset, I’ve worked to ensure this trial would be fair and that members would have the opportunity to weigh in after its initial phase to determine if we need more information," Murkowski posted. "I’ve also said there is an appropriate time for us to evaluate whether we need additional information — that time is almost here. I look forward to the White House wrapping up presentation of its case."
The other possible Republican swing votes are Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Mitt Romney, R-Utah; and Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee.
The Senate trial could end as early as Friday if no more witnesses are called.
