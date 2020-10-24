Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced Saturday she intends to vote in favor of the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court once the nomination clears another procedural vote.
She said Saturday she intends to vote against the next procedural vote, which if approved as expected would send the nomination to the Senate floor for a final vote.
“I voted no on the motion to proceed yesterday (Friday) because I have stated on multiple occasions since 2016 I do not believe the Senate should take up a Supreme Court nomination this close to a presidential election. I have been clear in that position throughout this process," she said in a statement released Saturday afternoon Alaska time. "With that vote, my view did not prevail, so the question now facing the Senate is whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett is qualified to serve on the highest court in the land. My constitutional responsibility is to now look beyond process and to vote based on a solid evaluation of her qualifications and fitness of judicial temperament."
Murkowski said she has reviewed the confirmation hearing and Barrett's writings, though she did not indicate which writings she reviewed. She said she had a "lengthy discussion" with Barrett this week in which she looked deeper into into the judge's record and judicial views.
"It is clear that she is qualified by any objective standard and has received the highest possible rating from the American Bar Association," Murkowski said. "She has demonstrated a strong command of the law, intellect, discipline, and, ultimately, the capability to hold the position of associate justice of the Supreme Court.
Murkowski said she will vote against the motion to end debate on the nomination. That vote is expected Sunday.
"Assuming that motion prevails, when we reach a final vote, I will vote to confirm Judge Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court.”
The final vote on whether the conservative Barrett should fill the vacancy created by the death last month of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is expected Monday. Barrett's arrival on the nation's highest court would create what is generally viewed as a 6-3 conservative-liberal split.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan announced earlier this week he intends to vote in favor of Barrett's nomination. He said last month that he supported the Senate taking up the nomination even though the presidential election was nearing.
In 2016, however, he and other Republican senators objected strongly when then-President Barack Obama sought to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. That vacancy occurred more than 200 days before the election, but Sullivan said it was too close to the election and that Alaskans deserved to cast their vote for who would pick the replacement
Murkowski had been seen by Barrett's opponents as one of the possible senators who could help block Barrett's placement on the court.
In September, shortly after Ginsburg's death, Murkowski said it was too close to the election for the vacancy to be filled.
“I would not vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee. We are 50 some days away,” Murkowski said Sept. 18.
