Both of Alaska's senators voted Friday evening against the calling of additional witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski had been tagged as a possible swing vote in recent weeks based in part on her past voting record and moderate viewpoints. However, ultimately the senior Alaska senator said the process was too far gone.
Her vote against the motion effectively killed any effort to bring any additional witnesses before the Senate.
Murkowski was one of three Republican senators seen as possibly joining Democrats in the closely divided chamber. The two others — Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine — voted to seek additional witnesses. The effort failed 51-49.
Murkowski announced her plan to vote against the motion to call witnesses in a Friday morning statement.
“I worked for a fair, honest, and transparent process, modeled after the Clinton trial, to provide ample time for both sides to present their cases, ask thoughtful questions, and determine whether we need more," she said in a news release issued shortly after 9 a.m. Alaska time.
“The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena.
“Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed."
Murkowski also criticized attacks on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial. Other senators expressed concern that if Roberts were forced to participate in a tie-breaking vote, it would draw into question the non-partisan nature of the high court.
"We have already degraded this institution for partisan political benefit," she said, referring to the Senate, "and I will not enable those who wish to pull down another."
Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan's vote against the summoning of witnesses came as less of a surprise. He has remained consistently opposed to the impeachment process since the articles remained in the works in the House –– a process that Sullivan blamed in a statement released Friday evening.
“I believe that my vote to not call for additional witnesses is in the best interest of our nation. The House managers will claim that this was a vote against a fair trial. The irony of such a claim should not be lost on Alaskans," he said in a statement released following Senate adjournment.
“Throughout this trial, and in their briefs, the House managers have claimed dozens of times that they have ‘overwhelming evidence’ on the current record to impeach the President; thereby undermining their own rationale for the need for more. In terms of fairness, it is well-documented that the House impeachment proceedings lacked the most basic due process and fairness procedures afforded Presidents Clinton and Nixon during their impeachment investigations. Additionally, the impeachment in the House was the most rushed and partisan in U.S. history.
“A Senate vote to pursue additional evidence and witnesses would turn the constitutional impeachment responsibilities of the House and Senate on their heads. It would require the Senate to do the House’s impeachment investigatory work, even when the House affirmatively declined to seek additional evidence last fall — such as subpoenaing John Bolton — because of Speaker Pelosi’s artificial deadline to impeach the president by Christmas," Sullivan continued.
Bolton, a former national security adviser for Trump, declined a request to testify before the House, threatening to take a subpoena to the Supreme Court.
Leaks from Bolton's not-yet-released book transcript caused a stir in Washington last week as excerpts outlined the alleged connection between Trump's withholding of foreign aid to Ukraine and Trump's request for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter, who worked with a Ukrainian energy company while his father served as vice president.
The Senate adjourned Friday evening, setting a date to reconvene Monday to hear an additional four hours of arguments from the president's defense and the House. Debate of the articles is scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday with a final vote on the impeachment articles scheduled for Wednesday.
