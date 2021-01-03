Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Saturday said she will vote next week in a joint session of Congress to affirm the Electoral College vote count that has former Vice President Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump.
“I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and that is what I will do January 6 — just as I strive to do every day as I serve the people of Alaska,” she said in the statement issued by her office. “I will vote to affirm the 2020 presidential election.
“The courts and state legislatures have all honored their duty to hear legal allegations and have found nothing to warrant overturning the results,” she said. “I urge my colleagues from both parties to recognize this and to join me in maintaining confidence in the Electoral College and our elections so that we ensure we have the continued trust of the American people.”
Murkowski’s statement came as 11 Senate Republicans on Saturday jointly stated they would object to the reported electoral results from some states that they claim are in dispute.
Federal law requires Congress to meet in joint session on Jan. 6 to formally count the electoral votes as certified by each of the states and then to declare a winner.
To be considered, an objection during the joint session must be supported by at least one Senate member and one House member. If that occurs, the Senate and House return to their respective chambers to vote on the objection following up to two hours of debate. The bodies then return to the joint session to report the outcome; upholding an objection requires the approval of both chambers.
The news release from Murkowski’s office included information that referred to the electoral vote count of the Nov. 3 election without any reference to it being in doubt by some of President Donald Trump’s supporters in and out of Congress.
“In the 2020 presidential election, President-elect Joe Biden received 306 votes and President Donald Trump received 232 votes from the Electoral College, with 270 votes needed to declare a winner,” the news release adds as background information.
Alaska has three electoral votes, the smallest number possible.
Murkowski’s Alaska colleague, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, had no statement Saturday about how he intends to vote on the expected objections. Sullivan aide Amanda Coyne wrote in response to an email inquiry from the Daily News-Miner on Saturday that Sullivan “stands by” his Dec. 14 statement about that day’s casting of votes by the Electoral College.
In that statement, Sullivan referred to Biden as president-elect as a result of the Electoral College vote.
“In accordance with the Constitution and federal law, the Electoral College met today and the electors cast their ballots, determining that former Vice President Joe Biden is now the president-elect,” Sullivan said. “This is not the result that I, and the majority of Alaska voters who supported President Trump, had hoped for. But ultimately as a U.S. senator, my oath and fidelity are to the Constitution and the laws of our nation, which include the orderly transfer of power — one of the most sacred elements of our great constitutional republic — and the Electoral College process that took place today.”
The expected objections from Republicans in the GOP-controlled Senate and in the Democrat-controlled House are widely expected to fail.
Republican Rep. Don Young, Alaska’s only House member, has also acknowledged Biden as president-elect.
Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president is set for Jan. 20, the date called for in the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor