Updated 6:03 p.m.: U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska spoke from a secure location inside the Capitol Building on Wednesday as she waited to continue conducting the nation’s business after a mob stormed the building.
“Bottom line is, to a member, the desire here is we are not going to let this mob rule. We are not going to let the thugs bring about violence and insurrection,” Murkowski, a Republican, said in a telephone interview with the Daily News-Miner as events were unfolding. She declined to reveal her specific location.
“They are not going to push democracy out of this building,” she said.
Murkowski blamed the events on President Donald Trump and called his supporters rioters. She said the refusal of Trump and his supporters to accept his defeat in the Nov. 3 election and allow for a peaceful transition of power will be a mar on the nation’s history.
“I will tell you I am so angry at this president,” she said.
Murkowski was in the Senate chambers watching the debate when the chaos began. The first sign that something was wrong was the noise. It’s unusual to hear noise from outside while inside the U.S. Capitol, Murkowski said.
“I could hear from where I was sitting in my chair the level of the yelling and the protest from outside,” she said. “It was apparent that something was happening.”
As the noise grew louder, Murkowski watched Vice President Mike Pence get swept away.
“That was when it was very clear that we had been breached,” she said.
The scene quickly turned from calm debate to a room filled with officers holding assault rifles, Murkowski said.
The Capitol Police instructed senators to stay at their desks.
“Then we got word that we needed to evacuate the Senate chambers and we needed to move quickly but calmly,” she said.
Murkowski said she looked for Alaska colleague U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan — “my Marine,” she called him — and grabbed his arm. They moved quickly, she said.
“The members of the Senate are secure but the building is not secure,” she said during the interview. “It’s indefinite how long we are going to be here.”
The root cause of the insurrection is Trump’s claims that the election was stolen, Murkowski said. The president has inflamed and incited people, she said.
She was disappointed that the president waited to call for his supporters to “go home.” She said Trump’s comments came only after President-elect Joe Biden challenged him.
“We’re going to be talking about this for a long time,” she said. “Right now, we need a leader who will say this is not acceptable.”
The senator ended the interview to listen to an announcement that was being made.
Alaska’s two other members of Congress — Sullivan and Rep. Don Young, each of them Republican — tweeted their reactions to the scene, as did Murkowski. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, also put out a comment on social media.
Young tweeted at 11 a.m. Alaska time that, “My staff and I are currently safe and accounted for. Peaceful protest is fundamentally American, but violence must never be tolerated. I call on protesters to comply with Capitol Police, stand down, and leave the Capitol Building so that our Constitutional duties may resume.”
Minutes later Sullivan condemned the protesters.
Sullivan tweeted, “I am disgusted by the lawless acts of violence being perpetrated at the Capitol. Disgraceful. A sad day in American history. The world is watching. We are the United States of America. We must be better than this. We ARE better than this.”
Later, Sullivan issued a statement thanking the Capitol Police and people who reached out to make sure he and his staff were safe. He said the people who chose violence will not have the last word and there will be an orderly transition of power in the federal government.
“We need to go back to the Senate chamber tonight to finish the important work of the Congress in counting the Electoral College vote,” the statement reads. “This will ensure that an orderly transition of power — one of the most sacred hallmarks of our great constitutional republic — takes place on January 20. Today, the world witnessed our Capitol under siege. Tonight, they will witness the resiliency of America’s democracy.”
Murkowski, in an earlier prepared statement provided to the Daily News-Miner, called on the president directly to address the violence.
“My prayers are with the officers that are protecting and defending and who have gone down. Mr. President, tell your supporters to stop the violence. Stop the assault. Now.”
Dunleavy said on Twitter that he hoped everyone at the Capitol Building was safe, including those in uniform and the Trump supporters who were there to protest peacefully. He said disputes are settled through dialogue, not violence.
“I’m deeply saddened & appalled to see the violence at the U.S. Capitol today,” Dunleavy tweeted. “Acts of violence have no place in our great country. Republicans are the party of law & order. These few extremists do not represent our values.”
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, also a Republican, questioned whether the mob that stormed the Capitol were Trump supporters. She tweeted that “fake patriots” used as “plants” will be found out.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.