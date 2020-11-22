Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, in a statement released Sunday, called President Donald Trump's pressure campaign on state legislators in other states to not certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, "not only unprecedented but inconsistent with our democratic process."
"It is time to begin the full and formal transition process," the statement reads.
Murkowski and Alaska Rep. Don Young both released statements on Nov. 7 about the results of the presidential election, acknowledging the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the race and referring to Biden as president-elect.
On Sunday, Murkowski called for the transition of presidential power to begin taking place as normal. Murkowski's statement reads that Trump has had an opportunity to litigate claims about election fraud and that courts have found those claims to be without merit.
“As states wrap up the 2020 election and certify the results, it is incumbent upon all of us to ensure that we respect the integrity of the election process and uphold Americans’ faith in our electoral system. Each state has worked to ensure a free and fair elections process. President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit. A pressure campaign on state legislators to influence the electoral outcome is not only unprecedented but inconsistent with our democratic process. It is time to begin the full and formal transition process," Murkowski's statement reads in full.
Another Republican senator, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, put out a statement on Saturday congratulating Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on winning the election and adding that, "President Trump has has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the results of the presidential race in Pennsylvania."
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney posted on Twitter on Thursday that, "the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election. It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President."
Young's Nov. 7 statement said that, “Although there are still votes to be counted, and potential legal cases to be heard, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the election.”
A campaign spokesman for Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan told the News-Miner in an email on Nov. 11 that, "Based on what we are seeing, Senator Sullivan is well on his way to winning re-election and Joe Biden is on the way to becoming the next president of the United States."
While all members of Alaska's congressional delegation have now made statements to the effect of acknowledging Biden's election victory, Murkowski is the first to condemn the president's efforts to pressure state legislators and to call for a "full and formal transition process" to begin.
Members of Republican leadership from the Michigan state legislature, who met with Trump at the White House on Friday, later released a statement saying that they do not expect the results of the election in that state, which are set to be certified Monday, to change.
"We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan's electors, just as we have said throughout this election," a joint statement from Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield reads.
