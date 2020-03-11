On Friday, numerous vehicles were broken into at the Wickersham Dome Trailhead, Mile 28 Elliott Highway. According to Craig McCaa, a public affairs specialist at the Bureau of Land Management Fairbanks office, these were the latest in a string of thefts from cars parked at trailheads in the White Mountains area.
“As far as I know, it was breaking out the glass and stealing stuff — and not car theft,” McCaa said.
According to a Trooper spokesperson, six vehicles have been broken into. Troopers are particularly concerned that two garage door openers and some keys were stolen.
“With the address obtained from the vehicles registration, we are concerned about future burglaries on these victims’ residences,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “Be cautious not to leave garage door openers, keys, combinations, or other access items that could give this thief access to your residence.”
Alaska State Troopers are now investigating the break-ins, with the assistance of BLM staff. BLM staff are also working to clear up broken glass near the trailheads, but members of the public who are planning on hiking in the White Mountains area — especially those with dogs — are advised to take caution.
“We’re worried specifically about sled dogs running around,” McCaa said “We’ll get that (the glass) cleaned up.”
McCaa said thefts like this tend to occur around this time most years. As such, BLM staff have been on “heightened alert” he said. This year, however, more vehicles than usual have been subject to break-ins, which have taken place over the past two months.
According to McCaa, break-ins also occurred at the Colorado Creek trailhead, Mile 57 Elliott Highway. Troopers confirmed that theft from a vehicle also took place at 62 Mile Elliott Highway.
“I think it happens more frequently on the Elliott Highway,” McCaa said, noting that he was speaking based only on anecdotes. “Maybe because there are more people driving up and down it. It may be opportunistic.
“This time more vehicles were involved and it’s a popular time for the White Mountains,” he added.
The public is also advised to leave nothing valuable in their cars when parking at those trailheads.
“We encourage people to take some emergency supplies,” McCaa said, “but leaving stuff in your vehicle is risky.”
The trooper spokesperson wrote, “It is best to remove any items from the interior you are not going to bring on your trip with you. If you see any suspicious activity in this area, please contact the Troopers with any information you have.“
If visitors notice suspicious activity at the trailheads or see evidence of further break-ins, they should contact the local Troopers post at 907-451-5100. Details such as person or vehicle description, license plate number, or time of day are helpful in locating the suspect.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.