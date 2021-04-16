Imagine a place to go with a coffee bar, free wi-fi and a play area for children. There would be space for sports, such as soccer, basketball, pickle ball or ice hockey, depending on the season.
Craft classes, putt-putt golf and a lounge for youth to hang out after school are also being contemplated.
Officials with the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department are plotting a new future for the John A. Carlson Community Center, Interior Alaska’s largest indoor venue.
Pending Borough Assembly approval, the center would reopen this fall with new services in addition to what is already normally offered — concerts, luncheons, trade shows and collegiate hockey.
The Borough Assembly is meeting in Finance Committee today to go over the new spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and is expected to discuss plans to bring the facility under borough management and expand services. Borough Mayor Bryce Ward is asking the assembly to add six new public employee positions to help run the facility at an added cost of $150,000-200,000 over what is currently spent on Carlson Center operations.
The center is managed by a private company under contract with the borough. Currently, it’s under lease by the state of Alaska, which is using it for a medical site due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The new programming would start small and develop over time, depending on community wants and needs, said parks and recreation Director Mike Bork and Pioneer Park Manager Donnie Hayes, who would oversee the facility.
“We really think that it’s going to provide some amazing benefits,” Hayes said.
In a normal year, the Carlson Center sits idle between ticketed events. Bork and Hayes think the facility is about 50% under utilized. Their vision includes movie nights, food truck rallies and a space for hosting birthday parties. They are hoping to lure local vendors to provide food and beverages to people visiting the facility.
In addition, the borough is considering renting spaces in the parking lot to recreational vehicles and opening the locker rooms for public use of the showers. The center’s banquet rooms would be offered at a rate much lower than what has been charged in recent years, Bork and Hayes said.
Proposed fees include a $4 drop-in rate for youth, $200 an hour to rent the commercial kitchen and $50 to rent space for two hours for birthday parties. Nonprofits could rent the arena for the day for special events for $2,500 or a banquet room for $500.
“This is a large facility with lots of options that are available,” Hayes said.
Bork told the Borough Assembly that based on comments from the public so far, the three biggest needs identified are a walking track, an indoor playground and a turf field.
Details are pending on what kind of equipment, beyond tabletop games, would be available at the indoor playground if the new vision for the center is approved.
Bork said the borough already has the equipment to set up the arena for basketball. That equipment is left over from the BP Top of the World college basketball tournaments formerly held at the Carlson Center.
The new vision for the facility was developed in conjunction with a consulting firm, GreenPlay LLC, based in Louisville, Colorado. The company was paid $95,995 last year to conduct an economic assessment of community needs and how the facility could fulfill them. GreenPlay held focus groups, interviews and online forums.
More information on the changes proposed for the Carlson Center is available online at www.fnsb.gov/928/Carlson-Center.
