A 21-year-old Mountain Village man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot another man twice in the lower extremities.
Mountain Village tribal police notified Alaska State Troopers of the shooting at 6 a.m. Troopers responded to the village and the 23-year-old victim was medically evacuated with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release posted on the trooper website.
Kevin Polty, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree weapons misconduct, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault.
Polta was remanded to Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel and arraigned in Emmonak court on Sunday.
Mountain Village is located in Western Alaska on the Yukon River, between Pilot Station and Emmonak.
