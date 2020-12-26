Alaska is famous for brutal unforgiving weather conditions and people who support and surprise each other with acts of kindness. One of such acts — in fact, more than a hundred of them — happened at Alaska Coffee Roasting Co. on Wednesday, when 113 people in the drive-through line paid for the next order.
It all started with one person spreading the holiday spirit.
“So this guy came in,” said barista Sienna Hovenden who worked that day. “He is a regular — he always gets a 20 ounce drip.” This time the regular gave Hovenden $60, told her to keep the $20 and use $40 to pay for the next orders. “Because this should cover the next couple of people, right?” Hovenden remembers him saying. And off he went, wishing her a merry Christmas.
The kindness spread like a chain reaction and lasted until around 3:30 p.m., the end of Hovenden’s eight-hour-long shift.
“I kept paying it forward, and it just kept going,” she said. Every time a new customer would come up, Hovenden would tell them that their order is paid and what number they have in a line of customers paying for the next order. “And they were like, ‘That’s magical!’ and everybody just kept doing it.”
General Manager Sarah Bennett Carter said that it’s probably the first time something like this happened in the coffee shop, though she noticed people being more generous during holidays.
Hovenden said this was a special occasion of kindness, especially important in 2020.
“I know people tend to be nice around the holidays and tip bigger and everything, but it was really surprising that it was that many people in a row who did it,” she said. “It was just so cool. Especially during the pandemic with people struggling.”
