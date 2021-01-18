Breast pumping breakrooms, banking regulations and the Board of Regents at the University of Alaska. Those are some of the topics covered in bills filed by Interior legislators preparing for the 32nd Legislature, which convenes Tuesday.
Lawmakers are also thinking about improving election security and addressing a state revenue shortfall.
More than 100 bills were prefiled by Alaska legislators this month. About a dozen of them are authored by members of the Interior delegation, some who were interviewed Sunday.
Rep. Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks, wants to add a voting faculty seat to the University of Alaska Board of Regents, and he wants to address state funding shortfalls with Alaska Permanent Fund earnings and a new tax.
House Bill 37 would result in a $1,000 annual dividend and a 2.5% state income tax on federal adjusted gross income, minus the first $10,000. Wool said the time is now to approve new revenues so systems are set up to cover a forthcoming budget deficit.
Wool would also like to see a new approach in the state to dealing with people with mental health issues, but he doesn’t have a proposal to offer.
“Right now, the prisons are treating more mentally ill people than anyone else,” Wool said. “We have a hammer, so every problem is a nail.”
Rep. Steve Thompson, R-Fairbanks, has several bills aimed at streamlining occupational licensing. He is also proposing a state lottery.
Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, has a bill aimed at prioritizing personal use fisheries when state managers restrict fishing and another bill creating a courtesy occupational licensing program for military spouses.
Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, did not prefile any bills but said he is considering legislation to tighten rules for absentee voting. The same for Sen.-elect Robert Myers, R-North Pole, who said election integrity is one of the top issues constituents are raising with him. Prax said absentee voting processes need review.
“I am going to be pondering changes that we can make in the absentee voting process to make it more difficult, I suppose is the right word, for somebody to engage in what they call vote harvesting. Our absentee voting process is susceptible to that,” the North Pole lawmaker said.
A bill by Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, would allow people to register to vote at age 16. They would be added to the voter registry automatically when they turn 18.
Hopkins also filed a bill that aims to provide breastfeeding teachers “a private and sanitary place in the workplace, other than a bathroom, to express breast milk.”
In another bill, House Bill 25, Hopkins is proposing to commission the state Board of Education to create standards for instruction in social-emotional learning, is one of his top priorities.
“Those social skills, communication skills, self-regulation, self-motivation, and self restraint are what businesses are looking for, and is the No. 1 indicator of success,” Hopkins said.
Social-emotional learning will be especially important in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
Rep. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks, said one of the issues he plans to work on is changing certain regulations on state banks to bring them in line with federal banks. LeBon is a former banker.
Most of the Interior legislators interviewed said they want to help the University of Alaska Fairbanks with funding capital and maintenance projects.
Kawasaki, Thompson and Rep. elect Mike Cronk, R-Tok, could not be reached in time for this story on Sunday.
