Expect snowy conditions to persist through Sunday morning, with up to another 7 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Several inches of snow have fallen in the past two days, depending on where you are around the Interior, which has created slippery road conditions in Fairbanks. Fairbanks Police are warning motorists to drive carefully and said they have responded to quite a few accidents in the city this afternoon, especially on the Johansen Expressway.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 a.m. Sunday. Snowfall of 3 to 5 inches, up to 7 inches in area, may result in reduced visibility, according to the advisory. So far this year, Fairbanks has been sitting just below normal snowfall levels, according to the Alaska Climate Research Center. Just over 50 inches had fallen before this week. Average annual total is about 65 inches.
Fairbanks climatologist Rick Thoman notes that Fairbanks is near peak season for snow depth. He tweeted (@AlaskaWx) "Anchorage averages ~10" more snow per year than Fairbanks but Fairbanks typically has a foot or more snow depth for almost 4 months compared to a month for ANC."