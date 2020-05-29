More details are emerging about how Denali National Park and Preserve plans to allow private vehicles to drive on the Park Road this summer season.
Drivers must purchase the permits for $55, which includes a vehicle park entrance fee of $30 valid for seven days and a vehicle permit fee of $25, valid for one day. The park entrance fee does not apply for annual or lifetime park passes, and that is all accommodated during the reservation process. At check-in, drivers must show identification, annual or lifetime pass and vehicle permit reservation.
The number of permits per day will vary over time, according to the park website, based on resource protection, crowding conditions as monitored by park staff, and the park’s vehicle management plan.
Permits will allow drivers to drive their own vehicles to Teklanika River between June 1-30 and then all the way to Eielson Visitor Center during a handful of weekends between July and September.
The decision was made to allow private vehicles because the tour and transit bus system will be greatly reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The park website carries this caution for drivers:
“Driving the Denali Park Road is a unique opportunity and not to be undertaken lightly. Visitors will traverse a winding, gravel road that is one to one-and-a-half lanes wide at some spots. There are steep slopes, no cell service and limited access to facilities. Please be aware you’ll be sharing the road with buses and heavy equipment.”
Traditionally, visitors must board buses to travel past Mile 15 at Savage River.
Teklanika permits
Drivers can purchase a permit that allows them to drive a personal vehicle to Teklanika River, Mile 30 of the Park Road, from June 1-30. Reservations open at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29 at www.recreation.gov.
The permit can be purchased up to two weeks in advance of the visit. It is non-transferable, and individuals are allowed only one permit per day. The permit holder must be in the vehicle when it enters the park past Savage River. There are no same-day sales.
Drivers will be allowed past Savage River during their assigned 45-minute window of time. For instance, “if your permit allows you to drive past Savage River any time between 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. but you arrive at Savage River at 9:52 a.m, you’ll be asked to wait until 10 a.m,” according to the website.
The road permit expires at 10 p.m., so you must be back at Savage River no later than 10 p.m.
Drivers can temporarily park at any pull-out or rest stop along the road to enjoy a day hike. But parking is not allowed on the road shoulder or in the road. Backpacking is possible during this period with a valid backcountry camping permit. Buy a road permit for the same day you plan to begin the backpacking trip and rangers will help you figure out where along the road you can park to begin your trip.
Eielson Visitor Center
During five weekends in summer 2020, a limited number of private vehicles will be allowed to purchase a permit to drive to Eielson Visitor Center at Mile 66 of the road. This reservation system opens Monday at www.recreation.gov.
The weekends include July 10-12, July 24-26, August 7-9, August 21-23, Sept. 4-7.
Tour and transit buses will also be driving the road during those periods.
The same rules apply as for the Teklanika permits. Permits can be purchased up to two weeks before your visit and are non-transferrable. Again, no same-day sales. Vehicles used to drive beyond Savage River at Mile 15 must be 22 feet or less in length.
The same 45-minute window applies for driving into the park past Savage River.
This road permit expires at 9 p.m.
Backpacking is possible only by bus during this period with a valid backcountry camping permit.
Denali road lottery
The annual Denali Road Lottery will take place Sept. 18-22. You can apply for a permit in that lottery throughout the month of June.
Updated information is at www.nps.gov/dena/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.
