As the ballot count in Alaska continues, clear winners are emerging and some defeated candidates around Fairbanks have begun to concede.
Republican Keith Kurber said he called House District 4 winner Democrat Grier Hopkins on Wednesday and wished him well.
The latest numbers from the Alaska Division of Elections showed that voters favor Hopkins by an 8-point margin with all early, absentee and questioned ballots counted.
Overseas ballots are still arriving but no one expects there to be enough to tip the balance.
“There is no clear path to victory,” said Kurber, who is behind by 839 votes.
Hopkins won a second term representing one of the most left-leaning districts in Fairbanks covering Ester, Goldstream, areas of Fox and areas of Farmers Loop Road.
“I wished him a blessing on his family,” Kurber said. “He is getting ready to start one. I hope that it goes great for him as much as it has for me.”
Democrat Christopher Quist said he called and congratulated Republican Rep. Bart LeBon on his reelection to a second term to represent downtown Fairbanks’ House District 1.
LeBon landed with a 731-vote advantage over Quist, the latest election results show.
“I offered my time if he ever wants to discuss policy or get another point of view,” Quist wrote in a text message. “He was kind and thankful for my call.”
Republican Kevin McKinley, who challenged Rep. Adam Wool for West Fairbanks’ House District 5, is also facing defeat. He called Wool and conceded on Wednesday afternoon, Wool said.
McKinley said in an interview that he planned to begin closing down his campaign today (Thursday).
The latest state numbers show Wool with a nearly 6-point advantage, or 470 votes, over McKinley.
The Alaska Division of Elections put out an update at 5:22 p.m. on Wednesday following a two-day frenzy of counting tens of thousands of outstanding ballots that were cast as early, absentee or questioned votes.
U.S. Senate
National media outlets have declared that Dan Sullivan won reelection, giving U.S. Senate Republicans a minimum of 50 seats in the chamber with two Georgia seats heading to a January runoff in the traditionally red state. Democrats see an opportunity to pick up one or both seats, which would create a 50-50 tie in the Senate granting Democrats control through the tie-breaking vote of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce was among the first to publicly congratulate Sullivan, who has represented Alaska in the Senate since 2015.
“He is a champion for America’s job creators and workers and knows Main Street prospers when free enterprise leads the way,” said a news release from the chamber.
Challenger Dr. Al Gross, an independent and first-time political candidate who was endorsed by the Alaska Democratic Party, has been reluctant to concede. On Tuesday, his campaign was still soliciting donations.
Sullivan has led Gross since Election Day and continued to dominate with the latest count showing Sullivan with an 18-point lead.
U.S. House
The New York Times, the Anchorage Daily News and U.S. Rep. Don Young all declared on Wednesday that Young is bound for a 25th term in Congress representing Alaska after he beat off a challenge from public education advocate Alyse Galvin.
The latest ballot count results showed Young with a nearly 15% advantage over Galvin, who ran as an independent and was endorsed by Democrats.
The Galvin campaign Tweeted early Wednesday that a path to victory was possible.
“We will continue to watch the vote count with hope and patience,” read the Tweet.
This was Galvin’s second attempt to unseat Young, who has served as Alaska’s representative in the U.S. House since 1973.
Ballot Measure 1
The measure to increase taxes on Alaska’s three largest oil fields on the North Slope was losing with 60% of people voting no as of the latest election numbers.
The yes votes logged so far were 109,264 compared with 164,297 no votes, according to a report by the Division of Elections.
Ballot Measure 2
The latest numbers show the ballot measure aimed at establishing ranked choice voting, an open primary election system and new campaign finance rules in Alaska is trailing by about 10,000 votes.
This measure was losing badly last week but the margin tightened up over the last couple of days with 48.2% of voters marking yes and 51.8% of voters marking no on their ballots, according to the Division of Elections.
Alaska Supreme Court Justice Sue Carney
State Supreme Court Justice Sue Carney is keeping her position after 61.26% of voters agreed to retain her.
She faced opposition from evangelicals who disagreed with a ruling on abortion rights but the campaign failed to unseat her.
Fairbanks area legislative races
Republican newcomer Robert Myers has won Senate District B to represent the Goldstream Valley and areas of North Pole.
Myers is ahead of nonpartisan candidate Marna Sanford for Senate District B by 3,536 votes, according to the latest numbers put out by the state elections division.
Myers replaces Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole, whom he defeated in the Republican primary in August.
Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Thompson easily won a sixth term to House District 2, which includes Fort Wainwright and surrounding neighborhoods, with nearly 70% of the vote. He defeated political newcomer and Democrat Jeremiah Youmans.
Thompson will be joined by Republican Rep. Mike Prax, who won North Pole’s House District 3, running unopposed.
Republican Mike Cronk won a five-way race for House District 6, a massive rural district that snakes up the eastern side of Alaska and curls over the top of Fairbanks, dipping down into the Denali Borough.
He received 4,734 votes, which is more than the four other candidates combined, according to the latest election numbers.
