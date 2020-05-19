The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District concluded operations at Moose Creek Dam on Saturday after river levels and speed of flow dropped to safe levels.
Flood control gates at the Dam started regulating the Chena River on May 11 after rapid snowmelt had caused rivers to swell. The dam regulated the river to ensure flows did not exceed 12,000 cubic feet per second in downtown Fairbanks.
As of 1 p.m. Saturday, water flows measured in the Chena River in downtown Fairbanks were below 7,960 cubic feet per second and were predicted to continue to fall. Trash racks at the Control Works were due to be removed Monday.