A man wounded in a southside shooting Monday night is still receiving treatment at an Anchorage hospital, and his accused shooter is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court Tuesday, Tayvian Daycell Green, 23, of Fairbanks, shot the man in the back of the head from a distance of about 20 feet after they argued on a street corner.
A witness recorded the incident on his cell phone and provided the footage to Fairbanks police. According to the complaint, the video shows Green standing near his bicycle and exchanging words with the man at the intersection of South Cushman Street and 15th Avenue. The man approaches Green and throws three punches at him, though it is unclear whether any of them land. Green is holding an object in his left hand and points it at the man several times during the altercation.
The man turns around and walks away, at which point Green raises his hand and fires a .357 revolver at him. Green then gets on his bicycle and flees the scene.
“Detective Thompson has reviewed the bystander video numerous times and did not see anything that would indicate that this shooting was done in self-defense. The video shows Green fire a weapon into the back of person walking away. This .357 round, fired by Green, struck the victim in the back of the head, immediately incapacitating him,” the complaint states.
The bullet fractured the man’s skull and he was taken to Providence Hospital in Anchorage after being stabilized at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Police spokeswoman Teal Soden said she could not release details about the man’s condition but confirmed he was still being treated for his injuries as of Thursday afternoon.
Police contacted Green at 16th Avenue and Stacia Street shortly after the shooting. A nearby neighbor told police he saw Green crash his bicycle while throwing the gun away. Police searched the area and found the revolver inside a small cloth bag.
Green told police he hurt his knee when he crashed his bicycle and asked them to call an ambulance. He was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and interviewed there by detectives. Green declined to answer questions after being told that the incident was captured on video, according to the complaint.
Green was arraigned Wednesday in Fairbanks court and is being held without bail at Fairbanks Correctional Center.
