A room at Denali Center filled with joy last week when a mother hugged her son for the first time in a year.
To keep patients safe during the coronavirus pandemic, in-person contact has been prohibited at Denali Center, a short and longtime care facility. Visitation was through Zoom and Facetime. At the time, more than a year ago, no one thought the isolation would last as long as it did.
The rules finally changed two weeks ago to allow in-person contact visits with residents who have had their two COVID vaccination shots, plus the two weeks for the vaccination to take effect. The visits are by appointment only, visitors undergo screening and everyone must wear a mask.
“The hug is so important,” said Susan Coltellaro who was ecstatic to be able to embrace her son, Paul “Tank” Foucheaux, 34, who resides at the center.
Before COVID hit, Coltellaro visited her son several times every day.
“I think it was March 16 last year, they came in and just mentioned the possibility,” she said. “It seemed like something like that couldn’t possibly happen. So I just straightened up his room that day.”
That was the last time she touched him, until last week.
Their journey to this point began in 2018 when Foucheaux contracted Influenza B. The influenza went to his brain and he had to be medivaced from the intensive care unit at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to Providence Hospital in Anchorage.
According to his mother, this was a far from normal reaction to Influenza B. He required a craniectomy, removal of part of his skull due to swelling of his brain. He suffered six strokes and is still working to regain some lost motor function.
“To know somebody you love so much, could slip away,” she said. “It’s like holding onto a string and hoping that the balloon doesn’t fly off.”
“We spent 14 months in recovery, waiting and hoping to go home,” she said. That included stays at the hospital and at St. Elias Specialty Hospital in Anchorage.
Last spring, Foucheaux moved to Denali Center, in his hometown. His mother would love to bring him home, but he is a very large man and needs assistance she cannot provide by herself.
When Denali Center closed to visitors last March, she had been with her son every day for the previous two years, except for two days when she was sick herself.
News of the COVID outbreak was a shock.
“Imagine the panic we felt at the prospect of a far more damaging flu,” she said. “It was a grueling year, but the year was going to go by either way. We are simply grateful for the care and caution that kept my son alive long enough to continue his ongoing recovery in the future.”
When lockdown came, they both kept their spirits up. They talked on the phone for hours, she said.
“We are blessed to have good communication, even though it is from a distance,” she wrote in her journal.
She also encouraged others to follow COVID safety protocols.
“For your sake, for our sake, for the medical staff’s sake, for Heaven’s sake, just stay home,” she wrote in her journal. “Take precautions. Be safe out there. We can’t wait for the all clear, don’t be the delay.”
Last August, Denali Center relaxed visitation rules to allow in-person visits through plexiglass. Two weeks ago, contact visits were restored and hugs are once again possible.
She has nothing but praise for caregivers at Denali Center and for doctors at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“They are always working hard. They are always professional,” she said. “For those who have loved ones at Denali Center, I can tell you they are cared for by real people, with real families, and real hearts.”
This is what she tells her son: “This is really bad what we’re going through, but someday, we’re going to meet someone who has it worse, and we’ll be able to tell them they can get it through it. We did.”
