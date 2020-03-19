Doyon Drilling Inc.'s newest drilling rig ran into a bit of trouble en route to the Kuparuk oilfield from Deadhorse on Wednesday.
A module, part of Doyon 26, a 9.6 million pound state-of-the-art extended-reach drilling rig, was traveling along the Spine Road east of the Milne Point check station when it left the road. A corner scraped open some insulation on the Kuparuk pipeline, according to Sarah Obed, senior vice president of external affairs for Doyon, Limited, the parent company of Doyon Drilling.
"There were no pipeline leaks and no injuries," Obed said via email. "The pipeline is still operational and there has been no impact to production."
The module is partly off the road, she said. "Emergency response personnel and operations are formulating a recovery plan to safely return the drill rig module to the road."
The spine road will be temporarily closed as the module is recovered, Obed said.
The rig is on the last leg of a 2,400-mile trip from where it was constructed in Nisku, Alberta, to the North Slope. The rig was taken apart and transported in 267 separate tractor-trailer loads, the last of which arrived late last year.
“When all the pieces arrive, we’ll put it back together like a big Lego to make seven rig modules,” said Paul McGrath, the extended reach drilling (ERD) project director in a July 2019 news release. Doyon 26 is the largest mobile land rig in North America.
One of its modules was involved in Wednesday's incident.
Once the rig is reassembled, ConocoPhillips Alaska plans to use it to access the Fiord West field, northwest of the main Alpine field. The extended reach drilling rig is designed to increase oil production by accessing fields that were previously unreachable without expanding the surface footprint.
To date, Fiord West has been inaccessible without construction of a new gravel pad, pipelines and roads. Doyon 26 is using new extended reach technology that allows it to develop 154 square miles of reservoir from existing pads, nearly three times more than what traditional rigs can reach, according to Doyon.
Extended reach technology enables the more powerful rig to drill targets some 7 miles from the surface location. Existing rigs are designed to drill about 22,000 feet from the pad, but Doyon 26 will be able to reach 37,000 feet.
Its first drill was scheduled for April. It is unknown if the accident will delay that time-frame.
