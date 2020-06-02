Editors note: The Daily News-Miner will run an updated list in Wednesday’s paper of candidates whose filings were not listed as certified by the Division of Elections as of 6 p.m. Monday.
With a mix of incumbents and some newcomers, a majority of the filings for the upcoming state election are in. These are the names individuals officially certified as candidates for Interior Alaska legislative seats in the August primary, according to the Alaska Division of Elections candidate listings page as of 6:06 p.m. Monday, June 1.
The deadline to turn in candidate registration paperwork was 5 p.m. Monday.
Senate District B
Incumbent Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Robert Myers, registered Republican and North Pole resident, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
House District 1
Bennie Colbert, Director of the Fairbanks chapter of the NAACP and registered Democrat, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Christopher Quist, Fairbanks North Star Borough assembly member and a registered Democrat resident of Fairbanks, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
House District 2
David Selle, registered Republican and Fairbanks resident, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Incumbent Rep. Steve Thompson, R-Fairbanks, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Jeremiah Youmans, a registered Democrat and North Pole resident, is listed as “pending” certification by the Alaska Division of Elections.
House District 3
Incumbent Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Christina Sinclair, a registered Democrat and North Pole resident, is listed as “pending” certification by the Alaska Division of Elections.
House District 4
Incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Keith Kurber, a registered Republican and resident of Fairbanks, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
House District 5
Taryn Hughes, a registered Democrat and resident of Fairbanks, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Kevin McKinley, a registered Republican and resident of Fairbanks, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Incumbent Rep. Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
House District 6
Michael Cronk, a registered Republican and Tok resident, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Julia Hnilicka, a registered Democrat and Nenana resident, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Julie Morris, a registered Republican and Anderson resident, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Ryan Smith, a registered Republican and Fairbanks resident, has been certified by the Alaska Division of Elections.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.