Former Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins has filed to run for the Interior Gas Utility governing board. Former Assemblyman Shaun Tacke has filed to run for Borough Assembly.
They are among 19 people so far planning to run in 10 local races at the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the city of Fairbanks. No one has yet put in for elected office in North Pole. The filing period ends Wednesday. The local elections are Oct. 6.
A four-way race is developing for the Borough Assembly seat being vacated by Christopher Quist, who is termed out.
Tacke, a marijuana industry entrepreneur who served one assembly term, is seeking the seat along with return candidate Jeffrey Rentzel, a U.S. Air Force veteran with a background in juvenile justice, and new candidates Donald Crocker, an administrator at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and Chris Ludtke, a blaster at the Fort Knox Gold Mine.
In another assembly race, Ryan VanReenan, a life-long Fairbanks resident and member of Laborers Local 942, is challenging Borough Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski, owner of an aurora tour company and a former gas utility policy board member, who is seeking re-election to Seat H.
A multi-candidate contest is also developing on the Board of Education. School board Seat F, held by Sean Rice, who has filed for re-election, also has interest from Gregory Kahoe, a faculty member at UAF, and Brianna Gray of North Pole.
On the Fairbanks City Council, Lonny Marney, a 46-year Fairbanks resident and former auto dealership parts and service manager, is seeking Seat E. Susan Sprinkle, owner of 5th Avenue Design and Graphics, filed on Monday to challenge him.
Fairbanks Council Seat F is also available this year. Charles Foster III and Jim Clark, both return candidates, are signed up to run. David Pruhs and Jerry Cleworth are leaving the council after serving two consecutive terms.
On the Borough Assembly, incumbent and contractor Jimi Cash has filed for a three-year term and is so far unopposed.
On the Board of Education, incumbent and retired principal Tim Doran has filed for another term. He is also so far unopposed. Also, Brandon Boylan, a member of the UAF faculty, has filed for the school board seat currently held by Wendy Dominique.
On the Interior Gas Utility Board of Directors, Jack Wilbur is termed out. Only Hopkins, who worked his way up to borough mayor after serving on the Planning Commission and Borough Assembly, has filed so far.
Also, retired educator and clean air activist Patrice Lee has filed for re-election to the IGU board and faces a challenge from Bert Bell, owner of Ghemm Co.
