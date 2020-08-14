Search and rescue efforts for a missing pilot near the upper Noatak River resulted in the individual being located by U.S. Coast Guard members on Wednesday, according to a news release from the National Park Service. The search was a coordinated effort between the Alaska State Troopers, the Coast Guard and the Park Service.
The news release states that the pilot, who remains unnamed, took off from Fairbanks on Sunday. The pilot flew, via Bettles, “to check on a river rafter in a remote area on the upper Noatak River.”
The pilot’s plane reportedly overturned as he neared the area.
A friend of the pilot became worried when he did not return after three days. The search was initiated on Wednesday after the friend reported the pilot as overdue to Alaska State Troopers.
The National Park Service dispatched one of its fixed-wing aircraft for an initial overflight and discovered the overturned red and white Super Cub.
According to the news release, the Park Service pilot was not able to land but was able to talk to the river rafter at the site. The rafter reportedly climbed to the wrecked plane to establish radio contact and told the Park Service staffer that the missing pilot had begun walking upriver on Monday to find help.
The Park Service contracted a helicopter from Northern Pioneer Helicopters that was working in the area to assist in the effort. When the helicopter was unsuccessful in locating the pilot, the Park Service requested assistance from the Coast Guard, which has infrared radar capability.
A Coast Guard helicopter dispatched out of Kotzebue on Wednesday evening made contact with the missing pilot back at the downed aircraft site. The pilot required no medical attention and chose to remain in the field to repair his aircraft with logistical assistance from the Park Service.
