James Foster was driving his sled dog team out on what was supposed to be a short 20 mile training run over the weekend, along with another musher, when he fell too far behind his partner and didn’t see them make a turn.
In blowing snow conditions, Foster didn’t see a trail sign where the other musher had turned, missed the turn and ended up lost in the White Mountains National Recreation Area for at least 17 hours.
Foster and the other musher had gone from the McKay Creek Trailhead off the north side of the Steese Highway to Cache Mountain Cabin and were headed back to the road when Foster missed the turn back onto the McKay Creek Trail and ended up miles away from his destination, realizing he was badly off course when he arrived at Crowberry Cabin.
“I was like, ‘OK, this ain’t right,’ so I turned around to go back to try to find a sign, and I took a wrong turn, and that’s where I ended up about 50 miles from home. So, I camped out off the trail,” Foster told the News-Miner on Wednesday. “Once I realized this wasn’t the right area, and I was super tired and I know the dogs were, I stopped and fed them, and I camped out right there till daylight, so I could see Crowberry, and I could get home from there. But, on the way to Crowberry is when the trooper chopper came.”
“I didn’t have any food for myself, I had food and water for the dogs,” Foster said. Foster said he knew there would be food at Crowberry Cabin. That, combined with being fairly certain he knew how to get back to the cabin, is why Foster decided to head back for that location after his night spent camping along the trail. Foster didn’t have anyway of contacting someone and letting them know where he was.
Troopers were notified at 4:21 a.m. Monday that Foster, 25, was missing. A wildlife trooper in a trooper helicopter located Foster near the Wickersham Creek Trail Shelter, told him he was 18 miles off course, and gave him directions to the Wickersham Dome trailhead. The helicopter left to refuel and returned to find Foster in the same location. The helicopter crew landed at the shelter cabin, built a fire to help warm Foster and made efforts to care for his dogs, according to the dispatch item. Foster refused rescue aboard the helicopter, and it returned to Fairbanks as nightfall approached.
Foster said he refused to leave on the helicopter because he wanted to stay with his dog team. “I was not leaving those dogs, whatsoever,” Foster said. “Anything could happen to those dogs out there, and I was just not gonna leave them.”
A wildlife trooper sergeant and a Bureau of Land Management ranger rode in on snowmachines and escorted Foster and his team to the trailhead and a waiting dog truck. Foster said his team seemed in good spirits once they had a chance to rest.
“Everyone was great after they had a little rest,” he said.
Foster also said he learned a couple things from the experience. One, that he should have packed an emergency food stash for himself. “I would have stayed at Crowberry until daylight,” Foster said when asked what he would do differently in retrospect.
The item posted on the trooper dispatch about the incident said that Foster was showing signs of hypothermia when the helicopter returned for a second time, but Foster disputes that statement. “I was just sleep deprived,” Foster said, adding that he’d slept for only two or three hours when he camped out off the trail.
Foster has been mushing for about three years, but is new to Fairbanks and said he isn’t very familiar with trails in the area yet. He is currently training for the Two Rivers 200 and the Summit Quest 300.
