Misdemeanor jury trials in Fairbanks and other courts in the Fourth Judicial District have been suspended until Dec. 1. due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Alaska Supreme Court Justice Joel Bolger first ordered the suspension of all jury trials on March 16 after Gov. Dunleavy issued a public health emergency declaration and closed all public schools. The order was extended several times throughout the summer as the number of active COVID-19 cases remained high.
In a special order issued Sept. 24, Bolger stated that all misdemeanor trials would resume on Nov. 2. Bolger issued another special order Oct. 29, directing presiding judges in all four judicial districts “to strongly consider limiting or suspending misdemeanor jury trials” in districts or communities where the average daily COVID-19 case rate is greater than 20-25 per 100,000.
Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald, the presiding judge for the Fourth Judicial District, cited Bolger’s directive Monday in an administrative order suspending misdemeanor trials until Dec. 1.
“The most recent case count for the Fairbanks North Star Borough is 34.41 cases per 100,000. The most recent case count for the YK-Delta Region is 119.18 cases per 100,000,” McDonald stated.
The suspension of grand jury trials in the Fourth Judicial District has been extended from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13. A special order allowing grand jury proceedings to be done via videoconferencing was issued by Bolger on Monday.
All other jury trials remain suspended until at least Jan. 4, 2021, though a presiding judge may allow a felony or civil trial to proceed in exceptional circumstances.
