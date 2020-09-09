A new state law that took effect this week requires all reports of sexual abuse of a minor to be shared with both the nearest law enforcement agency and the Alaska Office of Children’s Services.
The law changes the existing Alaska’s Mandatory Child Abuse Reporting Statute, which previously required mandatory reports be made only to OCS. The addition of the law enforcement reporting mandate was part of House Bill 49, which passed in July 2019.
The intent of the law is to further ensure that both law enforcement and OCS are made aware of sexual abuse allegations when an incident occurs, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Department of Public Safety.
Alaska State Troopers worked with OCS and the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development to develop an online mapping tool which directs mandated reporters to the nearest and appropriate law enforcement agency and provides contact information, the release states.
“... The mapping tool is a good example of how public safety is achieved by various state departments partnering together for the betterment of Alaskans,” DPS Commissioner Amanda Price stated in the release. “The DPS will continue to collaborate with other agencies, whether it be through training opportunities or other initiatives, to hold offenders accountable and to support victims and survivors of abuse.”
