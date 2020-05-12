Minor flooding is occurring along the Chena and Salcha rivers after waters rose due to a rapid snowmelt compounded by rain, according to the National Weather Service River Forecast office.
While floods have not caused any damage to property, parts of both the Salcha River State Recreation Site and the Chena River State Recreation Area are waterlogged. Areas have been gated off until river levels drop.
The flooding is expected to continue through the next several days before river levels drop from what is anticipated to be their peak for the spring season.
According to the Weather Service, the Chena River is at 25 feet around Chena Lakes and 21.4 feet at the Mile 40 Bridge near Two Rivers. Meanwhile, the Salcha River is sitting at around 15 feet near the Richardson Highway Bridge.
Minor flooding is occurring in all three areas.
According to Dave Streubel, a river forecaster with the National Weather Service in Anchorage, this means that the flooding is not impacting homes or damaging roadways.
“This year all the snow definitely increased the probability of snowmelt flooding,” Streubel said, adding that the current flooding is the result of a larger than average snowpack and warmer than average temperatures.
“With cooler temperatures over the next couple of days, relative to the last couple of days, snowmelt rates will decrease,” he said. “It’s looking like the snowmelt crest is going to occur here on the Upper Chena today and tomorrow, so over the next 24-36 hours.”
The river levels are forecast to begin dropping as temperatures get a little milder and the snowpack disappears.
According to the Alaska State Parks Northern Region office, water was coming up into the parking lot at the Salcha River State Recreation Site on Tuesday afternoon. River access roads and the shooting range in the Chena River State Recreation Area are also flooded. Those roads have been gated shut and the public is advised to not enter until river levels have dropped and flooding has subsided.
“It’ll start going down within a couple of days and will be back hopefully to semi-normal,” said Brooks Ludwig, State Parks northern region superintendent.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.