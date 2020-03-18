Updated 6:29 p.m.: The Alaska Senate approved a supplemental budget Wednesday that includes millions of state dollars to help the state mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The bill adds $10 million to community assistance funding and puts an additional $23.5 million in other relief efforts, which include the following:
These include the following:
• $8.5 million in grants to municipalities for COVID-19-related commercial passenger vessel operations
• $5.5 million for medical and protective equipment, including testing supplies
• $3.5 million for transportation to housing for medical assistance
• $2.5 million for housing individuals under quarantine
• $1.5 million for the state epidemiology lab for IT systems related to testing
• $1.5 million for personnel, including lab, support, emergency operations, and 24-hour facility staff
• $500,000 for public distribution of vital health recommendations and information
This funding to fight the outbreak comes on top of the emergency $14.1 million in state and federal funds the Legislature approved last week.
The $612 million supplemental budget approved unanimously Wednesday by the Senate also puts funding toward the Alaska Marine Highway System, Alaska Psychiatric Institute, Alaska's Adult Public Assistance program, the state's Medicaid program and seeks to make up some of the money spent fighting the state's wildfires last summer and addresses damages remaining from the November 2018 earthquake in the Mat-Su region.
The supplemental budget returns to the House for a concurrence vote.
The Legislature also passed a bill Wednesday to provide additional internet access for public schools across the state. Public schools statewide have been ordered closed through the end of March due to the virus outbreak, prompting increased discussion of distance-delivered education.
Senate Bill 74 will boost broadband from 10 megabits per second to 25 Mbps for eligible schools.
According to the bill's language, a school district in which one or more schools qualify for a discounted rate for internet services through the Federal Universal Services program is eligible to receive the funding needed for each school to bring its bandwidth share to 25 Mbps.
“It’s an important piece of legislation,” said original sponsor Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel. “Schools can use more technology in more classrooms simultaneously and have better access to more information, further utilizing video technology and reducing caching.”
SB 74 originally passed the Senate last session and was picked up by the House this week with increased attention to the need for technological advancements for schools to provide distance education throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.
The bill passed the Senate last year 19-1, with Eagle River Republican Sen. Laura Reinbold dissenting, and passed the House Wednesday 32-3 with Reps. Dan Carpenter, R-Anchorage, David Eastman, R-Wasilla, and Mike Prax, R-North Pole, voting against the bill.
The legislation will soon be transmitted to Gov. Mike Dunleavy for approval.
Lawmakers are also seeking to provide assistance to Alaskans who may be hurting financially due to closed workplaces and schools amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The House began discussions Wednesday on a bill introduced by the House Labor and Commerce Committee that would instruct the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development to provide affected workers with unemployment insurance relief for lost work hours, whether they result from self-quarantine, lost work hours, or other related impacts of the pandemic.
The bill has been referred to the House Rules Committee for consideration.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.