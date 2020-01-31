The assembly delayed voting on a court settlement with the borough’s biggest delinquent taxpayer.
Final details on the agreement, involving a $7 million lump sum payment from Corvias Military Living to the Fairbanks North Star Borough, are pending, according to borough attorneys.
Assistant Borough Attorney Wendy Dou told the panel that discussions with Corvias representatives happened Wednesday and Thursday, and “firm” language on the agreement was not ready in time for Thursday’s assembly meeting.
The assembly went into executive session with Dou to discuss the terms that are pending.
Under a draft agreement provided to the assembly, Corvias would pay a $7 million lump sum and $600,000 a year in Payments In Lieu of Taxes, settling a web of lawsuits surrounding the company’s $12 million outstanding property taxes and penalties.
The military housing contractor has been contesting its taxes since 2014, the year after housing at Eielson Air Force Base was privatized.
Court records show Corvias and the borough disagreed on the value of the Eielson housing as well as the extent of the borough’s power to tax it.
Corvias argued it couldn’t be taxed without the approval of Congress. The company lacks traditional rights of property ownership on the military housing.
State law obligates the borough to tax the private housing on the federal installation or enter into a Payment In Lieu of Taxes, according to attorneys for the borough.
A contractor operating housing on Fort Wainwright has a Payment In Lieu of Taxes agreement with the borough.
The borough assessed the housings’ value at upwards of $100 million and initially offered to reduce Corvias’ tax liability from about $1.8 million to about $580,000. Corvias walked away from that deal, sparking a years long court battle.
The $7 million lump sum payment is due within 30 days of execution of the agreement and settles “taxes, penalties, and interest for tax years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019,” according to the agreement.
