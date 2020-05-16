A new $170 million borough budget was approved in a 6-3 vote Thursday.
The plan continues Fairbanks North Star Borough operations for another year starting July 1 and maintains the base property tax rate of 13.892 mills while making a few cuts.
Local support for public schools was cut by $1.5 million to $48.5 million, public bus service during holidays was eliminated, funding to Explore Fairbanks for destination marketing was cut by $500,000 and support to the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. was reduced by $50,000.
The contribution to facilities maintenance was reduced to $9 million compared with $10 million that was contributed for this year.
The assembly pledged to restore $500,000 of the education funding with any extra property tax proceeds collected later this year.
Commercial tipping fees at the borough landfill are rising from $115 per ton to $120 per ton.
Fees for swim teams that rent municipal pools are also increasing.
Other user fees, such as skating at the Big Dipper Ice Arena or renting a picnic shelter at a park, are unchanged.
The assembly reversed a freeze on a portion of negotiated public employee pay increases.
Leaders set the goal of status quo property tax rates and services, and several assembly members said they succeeded.
“I think it’s impressive that we are maintaining the flat mill rate,” Assemblyman Christopher Quist said.
Overall, the approved budget for 2020-2021 is a slight reduction from the current year.
The Borough Assembly reduced an initial $175.6 million fiscal 2021 budget proposal to reflect Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of $4.3 million in state debt support and in response to the economic outlook from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really think that we did a very good job with the budget with the situation that we are in,” Assemblywoman Leah Berman Williams said.
Attempts to cut a new code enforcement officer, a new flatbed truck, a new lawn mower and other odds and ends failed.
The code enforcement officer, who will be authorized to write tickets at trash dumping sites, is one of three new public employee positions approved for the coming year.
Other expenses that were questioned include $11,000 to be spent on a new borough website along with $28,000 to be spent on computer developer training.
Assemblymen Aaron Lojewski, Frank Tomaszewski and Jimi Cash voted against the budget.
They criticized the plan as unsustainable — it depends on a one-time $7 million payment from a court settlement — and for not cutting enough.
They said the economic impacts from the coronavirus pandemic warrant reduced government spending to help residents recover.
“I am kind of disappointed that there wasn’t more of an appetite to cut things,” Cash said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.