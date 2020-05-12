Air Force and Air National Guard aircraft will salute frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with flights over several communities across the state this week, including a Friday morning flight over Fairbanks.
One F-16 Fighting Falcon and two F-35 Lightning II aircraft are scheduled to fly in formation over Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the downtown Fairbanks area between 10 a.m. and noon Friday, according to a news release from Eielson Air Force Base. An additional two-seat F-16 aircraft will be nearby to document the flight.
All of the aircraft are assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson.
The flyover is part of the nationwide “Air Force Salutes” initiative, which is an ongoing show of appreciation to those around the world battling the pandemic. The Fairbanks flyover also celebrates the bond between Eielson Air Force Base and the Fairbanks North Star Borough, according to the Eielson news release.
As part of the initiative, various aircraft from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage will be conducting flyovers across other parts of Alaska on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Aircraft involved include the F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, KC-135 Stratotanker, HC-130J Combat King II, and HH-60 Pave Hawk.
Aircraft will fly over Bethel, Nome and Kotzebue around noon today and over Eagle River, Palmer and Wasilla early Wednesday afternoon. Friday will see aircraft fly over Eagle River, Whittier, Seward, Homer, Soldotna, Kenai, Sterling, Girdwood, and Anchorage from late morning through early afternoon. Also early afternoon Friday, aircraft will fly over Wasilla, Palmer, Valdez, Cordova, Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka.
“Health care professionals are the indispensable line of defense against COVID-19, and this is one way we can show our gratitude for what they are doing in hospitals and health care facilities across Alaska and the nation,” said Alaska Air National Guard commander, Brig. Gen. Scott Howard, in a news release.
Details on flight routes and estimated times for aircraft from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will be posted on its Facebook page the day prior to each flight.
Further information on the Fairbanks flyover can be found on the Eielson Air Force Base website and social media channels later this week.
Residents in the area are advised to adhere to all social distancing guidelines during the flyover and to include refraining from gathering in large groups.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.