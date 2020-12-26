Troops and Airmen stationed in and around Fairbanks started receiving their COVID-19 shots early this week, base officials confirmed.
The shots started arriving Monday and by nightfall, Col. David Berkland and Chief Master Sergeant John P. Lokken, commander and command chief of the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base, were first in line to get the shot. According to base spokeswoman First Lt. Emileigh Rogers, Berkland and Lokken decided to get the shots first to set an example for other airmen considering whether or not to get the vaccination.
Currently, in part because the vaccination has only received approval for emergency use, it is given to military personnel on a volunteer basis. The military is hoping for a strong turn out of people wanting to get the shot in order to achieve group immunity within the population.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is optional for military members, and everyone who receives it is a volunteer,” Rogers said. “We’re confident in the safety and benefits of the vaccine, and we’re glad to protect ourselves, our community and our nation in this way. Eielson is made of warriors; protecting is what we do.”
Immediately after the commander and command chief received their shots, Airman Tyler Bone, one of the youngest airmen on Eielson, received his. Right now the shots are being given in accordance with Defense Department and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines with emergency and essential personnel being given the vaccine first along with high-risk population groups such as the elderly.
At Fort Wainwright, emergency personnel began receiving their shots on Tuesday. Officials would not say how many shots have been given, citing operational security issues. Rogers did say however that shots will continue as supplies come in and that military dependents are likely to be offered a chance to receive the vaccination when the next batch of viruses arrive, at a time that is still unknown.
Mask use on the base is still mandatory and many airmen who can, continue to work from home. Since the beginning of the outbreak, the Air Force and other services have instituted numerous changes in the day-to-day lives of those who serve in order to fight the disease, including major shifts in basic training.
As of Dec. 23, at least 101,236 active duty military members have contracted the virus, 62,549 recovered and fourteen have died. Across the services, at least 16,058 military dependents have caught the virus, 9,685 have recovered and nine died.
