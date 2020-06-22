National Weather Service Forecaster Luke Culver was fortunate to photograph a full rainbow during the summer solstice sunset at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The rainbow, illuminated orange by the rays of the midnight sun, could be seen looking south from the NWS Fairbanks offices at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“We were pretty surprised. I guess we weren’t thinking about it, but it makes sense,” he said. “The sun was pretty low on the horizon and there were all these light showers moving across Fairbanks.”
Culver said he and his colleagues initially noticed the orange glow of the sun’s dying rays to the north of the office. Looking south, they spotted part of the rainbow, so they took to the roof where the entire spectacle was visible.
Culver’s only been living in Fairbanks for a year, but he said midnight rainbows are probably fairly common during the summer, due to the low lying sun and frequent storms.