Dog sled racing season in the Interior has started to take shape during probably the most unusual winter in memory.
The Two Rivers Dog Musher’s Solstice 100 drew 19 mushers to the starting line at the Pleasant Valley Store over the weekend, with another 10 teams running in the 50 mile race.
Following social distancing and other health recommendations that are in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 is easier in sled dog racing than many activities, but this winter race season in Alaska has still seen its share of impacts from the pandemic — with the cancellation of the trans-national Yukon Quest being one of the biggest losses.
The 100 mile Denali Doubles took place on Dec. 12, with mushers and dog teams of unlimited size starting from Cantwell and going out and back on a 50 mile stretch of the Denali Highway.
Two time Iditarod musher Anja Radano, with Swamp Dawg Kennel, ran the Denali Doubles as a training run and said it was fun to get out and experience the camaraderie of a race during this crazy year. Radano won’t run the Iditarod this year, but is still looking ahead to a significant race schedule — a friend will run her team in the Copper Basin 300 in January, and she also plans to race in the Willow 300 in February.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial Race, which usually takes place in January, has been canceled, not due to the pandemic, but rather to poor trail conditions and lack of snow. This is the third year in a row organizers have been forced to cancel the race for the same reason.
Knik 200 race manager Robert Sexton said the race has been moved to Willow in the past when trail conditions in the Knik area were poor.
“It belongs to the Knik community, so we knew we couldn’t just keep doing that,” Sexton said.
Sexton said organizers won’t look to reschedule the race for later in the season, because they didn’t see where they could do that and not interfere with other races on the calendar. Sexton added that cancelling the race because of weather for the third year in a row does have organizers wondering about its future.
“We really don’t want to see it die out, but it is becoming more difficult,” Sexton said.
Here’s a look at what to expect for other popular mid-distance races this winter.
The Copper Basin 300 is scheduled for will take place from Jan. 9-11 and organizers have put together an extensive COVID-19 mitigation plan (bit.ly/3pg1Hcx).
The Kuskokwim 300 will start Jan. 15. “Through some extreme changes to race logistics and associated events, we are confident that we can put on a safe and exciting race. Our still-developing plan is based on the current status of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region and may be changed if circumstances worsen or improve,” a statement on the race website reads.
The Willow 300 is a go for Feb. 4 and has a full field of 45 mushers signed up.
In lieu of the 2021 Yukon Quest, organizers of opted for the shortened Summit Quest 300, which will take place all on the Alaska side of the border, starting on Feb. 13.
The Taaqpak 120 and Kobuk 440 are tentatively scheduled for Feb. 27 and April 1, respectively.
“The Kobuk 440 Racing Association would like to announce tentative dates for the 2021 race season and the beginning of our collaborative effort to plan races that will follow state and local health mandates to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Following communication with all the checkpoint communities, public meetings, and the submission of our safety plan to the local government, we hope to open entry to mushers in early 2021.”
Below is a correction to the results of the Solstice 50 that ran in the News-Miner on Monday. Sarka Paragi placed second and Walter Robinson placed third.
1. Matt Shawcroft, 4:10
2. Sarka Paragi, 4:38
3. Walter Robinson, 4:42
4. Rebecca Childs, 5:02
5. Daniel Powell, 5:08
6. Amanda Otto, 5:08
7. Lia Amundsen, 6:03
9. Emily Fuld, 6:36
10. Nick Krane, 7:08
Kaycee Powell, scratch
Contact Sam Ferrara at 459-7575.