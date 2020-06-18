A memorial service was held on Wednesday for Staff Sgt. Alfaz Sajid Khan, 22, an Alaska Air National Guard airman who was swept into the Tanana River on May 10.
Khan drowned after he attempted to rescue his brother’s dog from the water, while he was fishing at the confluence of the Tanana and Chena rivers near the Fairbanks International Airport
Khan, who grew up in Salcha, initially enlisted with the 168th Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska Air National Guard in February 2016. He was an electrical environmental journeyman in the 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and began working full time as an Active Guard/Reserve Airman in April, 2019.
On May 11, the News-Miner reported that Khan jumped into the Tanana River to rescue his brother’s Labrador retriever puppy, which had fallen into the water. The dog was able to get to shore, but Khan went underwater 50 yards from the river’s edge and never resurfaced.
University Fire Department, Airport Fire and Rescue, Fairbanks troopers, Fairbanks Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Helo 5 responded to the area in an attempt to locate Khan. Search and rescue dogs also responded to search the water and shoreline. More than 50 volunteers joined the search effort, uncluding a number of members of Khan’s Air National Guard unit.
“Alfaz will be remembered as a true professional with an amazing attitude and a loving, gregarious nature,” said Col. Richard Adams, 168th Wing Commander, in a news release.
The memorial service was held at 12:30 p.m. in the 168th Maintenance Hangar on Eielson Air Force Base. The service was limited to family members and colleagues to maintain appropriate social distancing.
