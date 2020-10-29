Members and associates of an Alaska-based white supremacist prison gang have been indicted on additional federal charges.
According to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Anchorage, 1488 is a violent prison-based gang operating in and out of state prisons throughout Alaska and other states. Five of 1488’s members — Filthy Fuhrer (formerly Timothy Lobdell), 42; Roy Naughton, 40; Glen Baldwin, 37; Craig King, 53; and Colter O’Dell, 26 — were indicted last year for crimes committed in the aid of racketeering, including murder, kidnapping, assault and conspiracy.
The alleged crimes include the kidnapping and assault of former gang members in Anchorage on April 2, 2017 and July 20, 2017, and the August 2017 kidnapping, assault and murder of Michael Staton in Wasilla.
A superseding federal indictment filed in Anchorage last week adds additional racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) conspiracy charges for all five men. Fuhrer and Naughton also face additional charges for federal kidnapping and assault in the aid of racketeering.
The superseding indictment also names two new defendants. Felicia King, 55, of Wasilla, is charged with accessory after the fact for her role in Staton’s kidnapping and murder. Justin Eaton, 45, is charged with RICO conspiracy, kidnapping and assault for his role in the April 2017 beating of 1488 member Jeremiah Johnson.
A superseding indictment takes the place of the previous indictment in use.
Two key members of the gang, Nicholas M. Kozorra, 29, and Dustin J. Clowers, 34, previously pleaded guilty to murder in the aid of racketeering in the death of Staton. Beau Cook, 32, was charged in the original indictment in the Staton case and has now pleaded guilty to kidnapping.
The charges of murder or kidnapping resulting in death are punishable by a mandatory life sentence when committed in the aid of racketeering, according to the news release.
The investigation into 1488 is ongoing and involves multiple agencies including the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Bureau of Investigation, the District of Alaska U.S. Attorney’s Office Organized Crime Division, IRS Criminal Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, Anchorage Police Department and the Alaska Department of Corrections, among others.
“Violent, race-motivated gangs don’t belong in Alaska’s communities, and those who engage in such violence will be aggressively pursued and held accountable,” Robert Britt, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Anchorage Field Office, said in the release. “Today’s additional charges exemplify the FBI’s commitment in using a task force approach to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations wherever they may surface.”
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.