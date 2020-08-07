In the upcoming House District 5 Democratic primary in the Aug. 18 election, newcomer Taryn Hughes is challenging three-term incumbent Rep. Adam Wool to represent the west side of the Fairbanks region.
Taryn Hughes
While Taryn Hughes has never served in the Legislature, she’s lived all over Alaska and says she has firsthand knowledge of the issues and hurdles faced by rural Alaskans.
Born and raised in Alabama, Hughes first moved to Alaska as a young child with her family after her parents were stationed at Eielson Air Force Base. She returned to the state throughout her youth and settled in Tok after her husband became an Alaska State Trooper in 2001.
Hughes earned an associate’s degree through the University of Alaska satellite campus in Tok. After giving birth to twins, Hughes found herself at 26 with five kids. And that wasn’t all that was keeping her busy. In Tok, Hughes’ eyes were opened to the lack of facilities and resources available. This, she said, leads to communities that encourage locals to dive in and help out in any way they can.
“In the remote villages they have what’s called a poverty of access,” she said. “I found myself doing things that I enjoyed as a kid — things that I never thought I’d do as an adult. Like: I started teaching ballet.”
While working as a media specialist for the local school district, Hughes gained a further understanding of the budgetary issues impacting education in Alaska. After moving back to Fairbanks in 2015, Hughes learned more through jobs with the Downtown Association and Guardian Flight Alaska.
“A lot of my work then and now is community outreach. Before COVID, I was traveling to three or four villages a month,” she said. “When you’re in Juneau, you’re not just legislating for the people in your district, you’re thinking about all Alaskans.”
These experiences have shaped Hughes’ views on a number of political issues. When it comes to the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend, she notes that the average annual income in Fairbanks is roughly $27,000, which makes the dividend an important assist to a lot of residents. But, having worked at the school district in Tok, she understands that various priorities need to be juggled within the budget
“If I have to choose between a PFD that’s $1,600 and investing in education and infrastructure, I will always choose the infrastructure and an education system that makes people want to come here,” she said. “However, I think the solution of drawing off the dividend to supplement the capital budget is a short-term solution.”
Regarding revenue, Hughes supports the idea of a statewide income tax but not a sales tax.
“That’s a current outsider-looking-in perspective,” she said. “Perhaps we can do both, but if I had to choose, I’d choose an income tax, because a gallon of milk in Tok is already $9.”
On the subject of the economy, the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to impact thousands across the state and is driving Alaska into yet another recession. Hughes firmly believes that the government can do more to help. She pointed to the fact that the rent moratorium ended on July 1 and believes that CARES Act funding hasn’t been spent effectively.
While she understands the point of view that it represents an imposition for some people, Hughes also supports a statewide mask mandate.
“Whether or not we agree that COVID is real or serious — people agree on the varying degree of impostions that COVID imposes on families and people who contract the virus,” she said. “But the fact is, when you listen to science, we don’t know what we don’t know about this disease. And If we want to reopen and have an economy that is robust, we have to follow these guidelines and mandates.
“The quicker that we follow these mandates and guidelines, the quicker we can get back to life as normal.”
Adam Wool
Wool grew up near Boston and came to Alaska when he was 21. After arriving, he finished a degree in physics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and opened a local business.
“While I was a student at UAF I opened Hot Licks Ice Cream with my brother,” he said. “I eventually sold out my half to him and wasn’t sure what I was going to do. I invested some of the money with a friend who wanted to build an entertainment facility.”
That facility was the Blue Loon, which he ended up running for a couple of decades. He also owned and ran the Marlin for a stretch.
“Basically I’ve been a small business owner on and off for the last 30 years,” he said. “I got persuaded to run for state House in 2014. People thought I could beat the incumbent Republican, which I did.
“I’m not the guy who’s been around for double digits, but I’m not a rookie either,” Wool continued. “I feel like I’m in this sweet spot, where the job isn’t defining me, but I’ve been there long enough to know the ropes.”
Wool has an insider’s understanding of complex political issues like the permanent fund dividend. He was one of eight legislators to serve on the Permanent Fund Working Group, and he believes that the dividend size should be determined by a new formula that takes into account the volatility of the oil market.
Wool said that the passage of Senate Bill 26, which authorized the Legislature to take a “percent of market value,” or POMV, draw from the Earnings Reserve Account, was necessary in order to help pay for the cost of running the government.
“Right now that POMV draw is our number one revenue source,” he said.
Wool currently has a bill — House Bill 300 — which he says looks to apportion the POMV draw so that it helps pay for a number of government services as well as going toward a dividend.
When it comes to government revenue, Wool is clear: Alaska needs to find new sources. He is among a number of legislators who support establishing either a sales tax, an income tax, or both.
“The hard truth is, we’ve been pulling out of savings, every year since I’ve been in Juneau,” he said. “There’s essentially no more savings left. And oil revenue has dropped dramatically.”
He said he can understand arguments for both types of taxes. An income tax could effectively collect revenue from temporary workers who come to Alaska seasonally and then take their earnings out of state. A sales tax, he argued, would maximize the amount of revenue retrieved from the many tourists who visit the state every year. He did acknowledge that, for many Alaskans, it could be a tough pill to swallow
“It’s not popular. Alaskans have gotten pretty complacent with getting something for nothing. Oil’s been paying the bills for a long time,” he said, adding that promising the public something that the government is unable to deliver isn’t something he’s willing to do.
“When they want to get elected, they say, ‘Let’s pay a full PFD.’ It’s impossible. When Gov. Dunleavy had massive cuts to the budget a couple of years ago, people came out in droves,” Wool said. “The people don’t want an austerity budget. It’s going to come down to: do you want services? You have to pay for them. And oil’s not going to pick up the tab.
“That’s why six Republicans came to join us (the Democrats),” he continued, “because I think they realized that we can’t spend or cut our way out of this.”
