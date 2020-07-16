A $3.6 million project to fix McGrath Road on the north side of Fairbanks is costing way more than transportation planners expected.
Road workers are having to dig down into the ground three times as deep as originally thought necessary, according to Jackson Fox, executive director of FAST Planning.
Local transportation planners unanimously approved the latest change order on Wednesday in a project that has so far exceeded projected costs by over $1.7 million, Fox said.
The transportation planners, a group of local leaders and state officials, will decide later how to pay for the project changes with hopes the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities pitches in. But the McGrath project could also soak up money meant for other road projects, which would be delayed, Fox told the panel, known as the FAST Planning Policy Committee, which holds public hearings and votes on road projects.
The McGrath project covers three miles from Farmers Loop Road to the Old Steese Highway, Fox said. The lower road is the area where there has been problems.
McGrath Road was first paved in 1954, and has been repaved multiple times since, Fox said.
“The road bed or what’s beneath that asphalt looks very much like a water bed,” Fox said. “They have literally been digging in the muck.”
Project designers thought they would need to dig down by 2 feet. A change order previously approved by the transportation policy group paid to go down by 4 feet. Now it’s 6 feet, Fox said.
Another challenge is they can’t reuse the material that is dug up because it’s mostly muck. They need to buy fill, which also involves hauling costs.
Fox said to expect yet another change order on the project in the coming weeks or months. The McGrath project has gone over budget so far by 38%, which Fox said is unusually high.
“The work out on McGrath is continuing and it’s very challenging,” Fox said. “I don’t think the challenges are quite over yet.”
The committee, involving local Mayors Bryce Ward, Jim Matherly and Mike Welch, held a public hearing on the change order. No one testified.
Fox said an answer from the DOT about helping pay for the change orders and the total cost of the McGrath project should be available in the coming months.
He listed projects, such as improvements on Airport Way, Cowles Street and Yankovich Road, where the design phase could be delayed to free up money for the McGrath repairs.
In other business, the FAST Planning Policy Committee is thinking about removing a $12 million project to improve Barnette Street from its list of projects.
Fox said it’s the costliest project before the local planning agency by far and funding other than FAST Planning, which has a budget of about $9.5 million per year, could be sought for the repairs.
