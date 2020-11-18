Mayor Bryce Ward said he will not be requiring face masks to be worn in the Fairbanks North Star Borough despite an opinion by Alaska’s acting attorney general that he has the power to do so.
A locally-mandated mask requirement could easily be challenged in court, Ward said.
He noted several sections of state law, including a section in Title 26, which discusses disaster powers and states: “this section does not empower a political subdivision to perform responsibilities that it is not otherwise empowered to perform.”
In 1993, Fairbanks North Star Borough voters added limited health and social services powers described in code “to maintain the Fairbanks Health Center building and to receive and pass through health and social services grants and assist in raising any required community match ... “
Ward said in a text message Tuesday that “Alaska law simply does not support the assumption that disaster powers conferred additional authority to a local government just because of a disaster.”
Another part of state statute guiding Ward’s thinking is section 29.04.020, which states that “a general law municipality is a municipal corporation and political subdivision and is an unchartered borough or city. It has legislative powers conferred by law.”
The mayor said acting Attorney General Clyde “Ed” Sniffen Jr.’s comments Monday that municipalities can enact COVID-19 mitigaton strategies based on their disaster powers took him by surprise. Attorneys from the Alaska Department of Law had previously agreed with Ward’s interpretation of state law, which is consistent with the Alaska Municipal League, Ward said.
“If the state intends general law municipalities to do as the AG stated, it should propose legislation to do so,” the mayor said in a text message, calling Sniffen’s opinion “divisive.”
Ward added that the borough’s disaster powers are limited and do not apply in the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole.
Maria Bahr, assistant attorney general with the Alaska Department of Law, said local governments should take advice from their attorneys, “But our take is that you don’t need health powers to respond to a disaster.”
Bahr addressed some of the mayor’s concerns in an email, writing that Alaska Statute 26.23.060 “requires political subdivisions to have a written disaster emergency plan, and they are responsible for disaster preparedness and response.”
“There may be some limited exceptions where certain units of local government do not have even disaster authority, and AS 26.23.060(h) makes it clear that these entities are not empowered to perform responsibilities that the law does not provide to them. But the overwhelming majority of local government units in Alaska do.”
In the Fairbanks borough code, under Section 2.16.090 titled Disaster Mitigation, it states that “in addition to the disaster mitigation measures as included in the borough and local disaster plans, the mayor shall consider, on a continuing basis, steps that could be taken to prevent or reduce the harmful consequences of disasters. The mayor shall make recommendations to the assembly that facilitate measures for the prevention or reduction of the harmful consequences of disasters.”
Bahr wrote that disaster powers do not necessarily require a municipality to have a health department or to administer health services.
“For example, imposing a mask mandate, requiring social distancing, and limiting congregate settings are examples of how a municipality can exercise disaster powers that are not ‘health powers,’” Bahr wrote.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.