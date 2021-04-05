Mayor Bryce Ward introduces his budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1 at a State of the Borough address to be streamed live online starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
In a break with tradition, the mayor is pitching his budget plan to the public a day ahead of the presentation to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. Ward aims to introduce a plan that maintains the current level of services with the same or a decreased property tax rate, he has said.
Budget planning has focused on “looking for efficiencies and ways to affect the budget but not what service the folks are receiving,” Ward wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
Last year, borough leaders decided to fully fund government programs and negotiated public employee wage increases, while services to residents were reduced due to Covid-19. The 2020 base property tax rate was set at 13.891 mills, a hair below the 2019 areawide mill rate of 13.892. The $170 million budget for the current fiscal year was balanced with the help of $7 million in one-time court settlement money.
When asked why it’s fair for taxpayers to continue paying full price for reduced services, Ward pointed out that many services have continued and said he thinks the borough is doing a “darn good job” of operating during the pandemic.
Borough residents can order library books online and pick them up or visit the library by appointment. They can go online and sign up for swimming or skating. The Metropolitan Area Commuter System is operating. Animals are being offered for adoption by the animal shelter by appointment.
Walk-in service at most facilities has been curbed due to Covid-19. Bus riders are locked out of the downtown bus depot. Many borough-operated buildings are locked and people are directed to call or go online for an appointment. The borough has reduced building capacity, dialed back room rentals, cancelled large public events and scaled back programs.
The municipality considers itself in the “low-intermediate” zone as far as operational risk due to Covid-19, according to the borough risk matrix.
“The reality is that no one could have predicted how long this pandemic would or will last,” Ward wrote. “We are continuing to work diligently to return to pre-pandemic positions throughout the borough and are taking things one day at a time.
“In the end, we have done a darn good job of managing things locally and have worked hard to minimize the impacts to our residents and businesses. We also have made a principled approach to ensure that we provided as much assistance through the federal programs as we could.”
Ward is hoping to boost public involvement in the budget process this year with a new budget website that offers information, updates and ways to provide public comment. That website is www.fnsb.gov/896/Budget.
In his State of the Borough remarks, Ward will talk about borough accomplishments, the borough’s “fiscal position” and future plans, he said.
“This will include discussions on the local economic outlook and key goals and objectives for the upcoming year to include the need for additional housing in the North Pole area,” the mayor wrote.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.