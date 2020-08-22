The Fairbanks borough mayor wants to use federal coronavirus relief money to provide a third layer of paid leave for municipal employees exposed to COVID-19 at work and who must quarantine but cannot work from home.
If approved, the contracts for the three borough unions would be amended to add 80 hours of COVID-19 administrative leave to each full-time employees’ leave bank. Part-time employees are proposed to receive a prorated number of hours.
To collect it, an employee would need to exhaust personal leave and other federally funded leave available to some workers impacted by the coronavirus.
“It is the desire of all parties to provide some relief to employees who unfortunately are not allowed to come to work due to an illness or quarantine/self-isolation order related to COVID-19,” states Resolution No. 2020-35 by Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
The contract changes are subject to assembly approval on Thursday. The resolution is on the consent agenda, which means it is subject to automatic passage.
Borough employees earn two to three days per month of personal leave and are also eligible for up to 80 hours of federally funded leave under the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act, according to a memorandum to the assembly.
The new COVID-19 administrative leave would be paid for with money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, designed to offset economic losses from the pandemic.
The three unions seeking the new assistance are the Fairbanks North Star Borough Employees Association Local 6125, which has about 300 members and covers the bulk of borough employees; the Alaska State Employees Association Local 52, with about 50 municipal directors and managers; and Alaska Laborers’ Local 942, which has about 50 members who are mostly bus drivers and mechanics.
The borough is receiving $24.6 million in federal coronavirus relief money. A program to distribute most of it as grants to businesses, nonprofits and health care providers in need of economic relief is pending.
Borough leaders decided to allocate the CARES money with $10 million to a grant program for businesses and nonprofits; $7 million to a grant program for large health care providers; $6.1 million to be kept by the borough for administration expenses, including school district expenses; and $1.5 million to businesses and nonprofits to offset costs for personal protective equipment.
The COVID-19 administrative leave period is from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, or earlier if the coronavirus emergency expires. Ward is seeking authority from the assembly to extend it into 2021 if needed.
