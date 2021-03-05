A new Fairbanks North Star Borough budget plan comes out next month, and Mayor Bryce Ward wants to know what people think about borough finances.
Ward is hosting an online budget primer and listening session on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
There won’t be details on the new spending plan for the fiscal year 2021-2022 to be introduced on April 7, he said. The plan is still in development.
Instead, Ward plans to explain the budget process and how borough residents can weigh in. And then he wants to listen.
“This listening session will start off with a presentation on budget development, budget timelines and the ways our residents can engage in the process. During the presentation I will go over the big levers and the methodology used to develop the proposed budget and how we make decisions like increasing or reducing programs and setting the mill levy,” Ward wrote in an email. “ I will also be going over my principles in budget development and how that impacts the proposal.”
Last year, borough leaders decided to fully fund government programs and negotiated public employee wage increases, while services to residents have been reduced, due to COVID-19, since March 15, 2020.
The assembly unanimously set the 2020 base property tax rate at 13.891 mills, a hair below the 2019 areawide mill rate of 13.892 mills.
Assembly Presiding Officer Mindy O’Neall said she is anticipating another flat budget to be proposed for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
When asked if it’s fair to keep taxing property owners for full services while providing reduced services, she said the government is obligated to take safety precautions to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The $170 million budget for the current fiscal year was balanced with the help of $7 million in one-time court settlement money.
Ward said “we are anticipating another difficult year with little to no state support for school debt reimbursement (about $9 million) or municipal revenue assistance.”
The Borough Assembly will ultimately set the budget in May and the property tax rate in June. Tax bills go out on June 30, and the first payment is due by Sept. 1.
For information about how to participate in the community forum go to: www.fnsb.gov/897/Budget-Presentation-and-Community-Forum.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.